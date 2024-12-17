Scroll To Top
Sports

To this pro men's tennis player, coming out was 'so normal that I didn’t think about it'

Joao Lucas Reis da Silva
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Joao Lucas Reis da Silva surprised fans earlier this month when he posted Instagram photos of himself alongside his partner, Gui Sampaio Ricardo.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Joao Lucas Reis da Silva didn't think it was that big deal of a deal to come out.

The 24-year-old professional surprised fans earlier this month when he posted Instagram photos of himself alongside his partner, Gui Sampaio Ricardo, with the caption: "Happy birthday, happy life, I love you a lot." Ricardo responded with a comment reading: "Te amo" ("I love you").

“I didn’t think about it ... I just wanted to post a picture with him,” Reis da Silva told The Athletic. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday. Like happy birthday. I love you.’ And then, boom! It was so normal for me that I didn’t think about it.”

Reis da Silva is now one of the few out players in the history of men's tennis. He said that he first came out to his friends and family, including some fellow tennis players and coaches, about five years ago, but "before that, it was tough."

“I couldn’t say too much about myself to my coaches, to my friends. When I tried to love myself, that was something different," he continued. "It changed my life, changed everything, the relationship with my parents, with my coaches.”

Reis da Silva is currently playing on the ATP Challenger Tour circuit, and is ranked 401 in the world in singles and 367 in the world in doubles. He's won nine ITF titles, including six doubles, and won his first Challenger trophy in 2023 with Boscardin Dias at the Santiago Open. He will be competing this week in the Procopio Cup in Sao Paulo, a pre-qualifying event for the Rio Open.

Reis da Silva said that while “I don’t have a problem with being remembered as the great gay tennis player,” he doesn't "want to talk about that every time." Still, he hopes that living openly could continue to inspire younger generations of LGBTQ+ athletes.

“When I was 16, 15, I had problems accepting myself. Maybe if I had had someone playing saying, ‘I’m gay, I’m here, I’m competing for the big tournaments,’ it would have been easier for me to accept myself and to love myself," Reis da Silva continued. "People have told me that. People told me that they admire me. That I inspire people. So it’s a big deal for me and them."

From Your Site Articles
SportsYahoo FeedNewsComing Out
lgbtq+ athletesatp challenger tourcoming outdoublesgay athletesgui sampaio ricardojoao lucas reis da silvamen's tennisout athletespro tennis playerprocopio cupprofessional tennisprofessional tennis playerrankingrio opensantiago opensao paulosinglestennissports
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio