To this pro men's tennis player, coming out was 'so normal that I didn’t think about it'

Joao Lucas Reis da Silva didn't think it was that big deal of a deal to come out.

The 24-year-old professional surprised fans earlier this month when he posted Instagram photos of himself alongside his partner, Gui Sampaio Ricardo, with the caption: "Happy birthday, happy life, I love you a lot." Ricardo responded with a comment reading: "Te amo" ("I love you").

“I didn’t think about it ... I just wanted to post a picture with him,” Reis da Silva told The Athletic. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday. Like happy birthday. I love you.’ And then, boom! It was so normal for me that I didn’t think about it.”