alert

LIVE: The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

Scroll To Top
Election

Tim Walz slams GOP for restricting freedoms: 'Rights don’t work like pie. There’s enough for everybody'

LGBTQ+ Caucus at the DNC
Christopher Wiggins

The governor and VP nominee made the comments during a meeting of the LGBTQ+ Caucus at the DNC in Chicago.

Cwnewser

In an unexpected appearance, vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota delivered an impassioned speech to a packed room of nearly 1,000 attendees at the LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting on Monday morning, setting an electrifying tone for the queer groups and attendees at the Democratic National Convention. Walz focused his remarks on the ongoing struggle for equality and the critical role the LGBTQ+ community plays in shaping the nation’s future.

When his surprise appearance was announced, Walz received a raucous standing ovation and cheers. Walz, the gay-straight alliance faculty adviser at the high school he taught at in the 1990s, praised the leadership and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, recognizing them as today's civil rights leaders.

“We’re not going back,” he declared, a rallying cry that echoed throughout his speech.

It’s a core message of the Harris-Walz campaign. Walz emphasized that the upcoming election is about opposing the other side’s dark vision of America and building a more inclusive and equitable future. He stressed that rights are not a finite resource, saying, “Rights don’t work like pie. There’s enough for everybody.”

His speech, which also criticized the GOP’s restrictive policies, culminated in a call to action for the community to remain focused and energized in the campaign’s final stretch.

Following Walz’s dynamic speech, Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, chair of the Equality Caucus, took the stage and continued to rally the audience. Pocan stressed the importance of having a Democratic administration that fully supports equality and rights for all. He praised the Biden-Harris administration and the promise of the Harris-Walz ticket, noting the progress made over the past four years and the work that still lies ahead.

“We need to build on the four years we’ve had with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Pocan urged.

The meeting also featured remarks from Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who emphasized the union’s commitment to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights.

“We are not going back,” Weingarten proclaimed, leading the room in a chant. She shared her personal experience as the first out gay leader of a national union, reflecting on how far the movement has come since the days when LGBTQ+ teachers could be fired for who they are. Weingarten spoke passionately about the attacks on LGBTQ+ people being waged in some parts of the country, where teachers face censorship and discrimination for being queer.

“We are in the middle of this kind of culture war where people are trying to not only dehumanize who we are but what we respect,” she said, urging the audience to continue fighting for a future where everyone’s rights are protected.

After the caucus meeting, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson spoke with The Advocate, reflecting on the historic nature of the moment.

“To have over a thousand people in this room for the LGBTQ+ Caucus and Gov. Walz, America’s next vice president, coming in and proudly saying that he stands with the community—this is historic,” Robinson said.

She noted the significance of the Democratic Party’s embrace of the LGBTQ+ community, saying that this support is morally right and politically smart.

“At the end of the day, we are powerful,” Robinson added.

ElectionYahoo FeedPolitics
2024 electionamerican federation of teachersbidenharris administrationdemocratic national conventionequality caucushuman rights campaignkelley robinsonlgbtq rightsmark pocanminnesotatim walz
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio