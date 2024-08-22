Among the delegates at the DNC: A nonbinary drag queen from rural red Pennsylvania

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago has been many things— a pageant of political theater, a platform for policy proclamations, and, perhaps most importantly, a showcase of the diverse fabric that makes up the modern Democratic Party.



Amid the clamor of speeches and the whirl of television cameras, one voice, in particular, stood out. John Hellman, a nonbinary delegate from the rural corners of Pennsylvania’s Pike County, is here not just as a representative of their community but as a symbol of how far the nation has come—and how much further it still needs to go.

Hellman, who moonlights as the drag queen Belle Pepper, is part of the largest contingent of LGBTQ+ delegates ever to grace the DNC—over 800 strong. For Hellman, 39, this gathering in the heart of America’s political machine is nothing short of extraordinary.

“This has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life,” they told The Advocate, their voice tinged with the awe of someone fully aware that they are living through history. “We are at a turning point in our country’s history where we have two competing visions—one that is full of hate and division, and one that is inclusive, reflecting what our country truly looks like.”

The contrast Hellman alludes to is stark. On one side, the Republican Party, with its harsh rhetoric and regressive policies, is doubling down on division. On the other, the Democrats, with an inclusive agenda that seeks to uplift voices like Hellman’s, offer a counterpoint to the vitriol that has seeped into the national discourse. It is a contrast on full display in Chicago, where the DNC has positioned itself as a beacon of hope for those who feel marginalized by the current political climate.

Hellman’s journey to this moment has been fraught with challenges. In their hometown in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the New York and New Jersey borders converge, Hellman, who’s performed drag for almost eight years, has faced the slings and arrows of a conservative populace.

“I’ve been attacked—called a groomer, a pedophile—just for existing,” Hellman shared. Yet, standing in the bustling halls of the DNC, surrounded by allies and fellow advocates, Hellman felt a sense of belonging that has too often been elusive.

“Already in the convention, we have been honored and recognized by people from all levels of government,” they said, recalling a particularly moving moment from the previous night when former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a nod to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I was on TV crying when Michelle Obama clearly referenced our community,” Hellman said. “The Democrats are letting us know that not only do we belong here, but we’re a valuable part of how we move forward in this country.”

As Hellman wandered through the convention halls, they couldn’t help but marvel at the diversity on display—drag queens, transgender delegates, and nonbinary individuals like themselves, all united in a common cause.

“Everyone is so warmly asking what my pronouns are,” Hellman noted, a small but significant gesture that speaks volumes about the culture of respect fostered within the Democratic Party. “I never thought that coming here would be such an affirming place. It’s been humanizing and really healing.”

But for Hellman, the convention is not just about feel-good moments. It’s about action. Hellman expressed hope that concrete policy commitments would back the rhetoric of inclusion. “I hope to hear not just an acknowledgment that we’re here, but specific things that they’re going to do to protect the LGBTQ+ community from the record number of attacks we’re seeing in state legislatures,” Hellman said, their tone resolute. “I want them to be bold about reproductive rights and restoring Roe v. Wade, which was such an important precedent for every LGBTQ+ Supreme Court victory.”

Hellman is no stranger to the battlegrounds of today’s culture wars. In Pike County, the influence of groups like Moms for Liberty is palpable, yet Hellman remains undeterred. “Moms for Liberty is active, and they’re losing,” Hellman said. “They’re loud and present online, but they’re not winning on these issues. We will continue moving the needle forward and turning some of these counties bluer and bluer with every passing election.”

Hellman said they hoped the kids who live in deep red Trumpville in Pike County, who are scared of wearing pride rainbows, “see that the most powerful leaders in this country have their back.”

“I want them to know that they really mean what they say they’re going to do.”