Scroll To Top
Transgender

New York Times continues to fail on trans issues one year after demands made

New York Times continues to fail on trans issues one year after demands made

New York Times building
Shutterstock

It's the anniversary of when a coalition called for an end to the paper's misleading coverage.

trudestress

On the one-year anniversary of a demand for change in The New York Times’ coverage of transgender issues, the newspaper is carrying a column by lawyer and activist Chase Strangio on the continuing attack on trans people by conservative politicians.

Strangio does not address the paper’s coverage in his piece — he has done so elsewhere — but the problematic content has recently included a much-criticized column by Pamela Paul on detransition. In noting the anniversary, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis points out that the Times has continued to print misinformation about the trans community.

The New York Times’ inaccurate, irresponsible coverage of the transgender community is regularly utilized by extremist lawmakers to justify taking away best practice health care from youth,” Ellis said in a Thursday press release. “The Times has continued down its path of ignoring the trans community, their healthcare providers, and medical experts.

“They have not taken our coalition up on our offer to meet with leaders from the trans community, nor have they hired any trans journalists full time, and have gone so far as to discipline their employees for bringing up valid and accurate critique of the newspaper’s trans coverage.

“As the Times continues down this path, they become more irrelevant every day. We remain eager to meet with the Times to help correct these coverage failures.”

On February 15 of last year, a letter was released calling on the Times to improve its coverage of trans people and issues. Signed by more than 100 organizations, activists, journalists, and celebrities, led by GLAAD, it denounced the Times for highlighting anti-trans voices.

This included articles on transition regret, even though science shows this is rare; pieces suggesting that medical experts disagree on gender-affirming care, while in reality it is endorsed by every major medical organization; and coverage asserting that trans women in sports are taking opportunities away from cisgender women.

More than 1,000 Times contributors signed on to a separate letter critiquing the paper’s approach to trans issues.

Now, a year later, the problems at the Times are continuing. GLAAD noted that the Pamela Paul article has been debunked by journalists and medical experts pointing out the rarity of transition regret. Meanwhile, Paul’s piece has been cited by the state of Idaho, represented by the anti-LGBTQ+ Alliance Defending Freedom, in a legal brief defending the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Project, posted on Instagram about the article’s use in the court case. “I am exhausted by the ongoing insistence to center misinformation about trans care and to give outsized attention to the minority of people who regret care,” he said.

In his column in Thursday’sTimes, Strangio pointed out the continuing legislative assault on LGBTQ+ people, with more than 400 state-level bills introduced this year, many of them specifically targeting trans people. Utah has already passed one restricting restroom use, and these bills are harmful even when they don’t pass because they provide an opportunity for lies and hate about trans people to circulate, he noted. In addition, members of Congress and Republican presidential candidates are talking about taking anti-trans laws nationwide, he wrote.

This comes at a time when film and television are making trans people more visible than ever, Strangio added, citing Will Ferrell’s documentary Will & Harper, exploring the actor’s friendship with trans woman Harper Steele, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“While the trans community and our allies can and should celebrate trans people on the red carpet and on our favorite TV shows, we can’t lose sight of the fact of each bill contributing to a political movement that imagines a world without us,” Strangio concluded.

The GLAAD-led coalition’s letter to the Times last year asked that the paper stop printing biased anti-trans stories immediately, hold a meeting with trans community leaders within two months, and hire at least four full-time trans writers and editors within three months. It appears that the Times has taken none of these actions, according to GLAAD’s new release. A digital billboard was stationed in front of the Times headquarters Thursday echoing these messages.

From Your Site Articles
TransgenderYahoo Feed
mediaamerican civil liberties unionchase strangiogender-affirming careglaadhealth carenew york timessarah kate ellistransgendertransphobia
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio