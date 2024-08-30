The misogynistic motormouth of JD Vance is the gift that keeps on giving

I never had children , and if I had to pick a regret in my life after 60 years, I guess that would be one of them. Maybe the only one. I have many married couples in my life who don’t have kids. Some just didn’t want children, and others tried and tried and weren’t able to. I also have friends who lost a child and never tried to have another child out of fear of experiencing that unspeakable loss again.

When I see friends post pictures of their kids on my social media, I admit that it can sting, or when I’m out and I see a mom and dad with a happy family. It can cut like a knife when you’re reminded you don’t have kids. It can make you feel “less than.”

Many jokes have been made about Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance and his comments about childless people — and rightly so; however, his incessant obsession with being childless is also a gut punch to those who are childless and wish they were parents.

Vance also comes off that he is better than you because he has children — and that those who have kids like him are superior to the childless. This sense of entitlement is disgusting. And yet he can’t seem to stop talking about how entitled he is to have kids and how much of a loser you are if you don’t. And what’s worse is that he equates childlessness with women — the only man he’s ever referenced, wrongly, is Pete Buttigieg .

His misogynist attitude is particularly corrosive when he equates women who are childless with being freaks or unempathetic or unable to relate to the needs of children. It’s appalling that he feels morally superior to be able to judge those without children, especially women.

And to Vance, women are nothing but a joke. On CNN Friday morning, anchor John Berman asked Vance about Donald Trump’s recent misogynist posts about Vice President Harris and Hillary Clinton. Berman asked Vance if he thought those tropes lifted people up. Vance ignorantly replied that he likes political candidates who aren’t stodgy and “who likes to have some fun and likes to tell some jokes.”

If it’s not women, it’s children;, and if it’s not children, it’s women. JD Vance can’t stop talking about women and children, over and over and over again. And each week it seems another one of his creepy and misogynistic and moronic — and hurtful — statements is found on the interwebs.

JD Vance fits nicely into the motley crew of cruelty that is Trump’s campaign and rallying cry. Every few days something is unearthed about Vance that reminds us of what a pompous, empty-barrelled jerk he was and is.

The latest nugget of nonsense uncovered about Vance is his attack on teachers without children . It really “disturbs” him. He went after American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. Speaking to the Center for Christian Virtue in 2021, he said about Weingarten, “She doesn’t have a single child, If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,”

Vance pillorying innocent, caring women who through no fault of their own don’t have kids, in front of a Christian group is rich. The whole thing drips with hypocrisy. The group, and this is from its website , “seeks the good of our neighbors by advocating for public policy that reflects the truth of the Gospel.” These self-righteous good neighbors condemning teachers without children shows how evil and unloving they are. Jesus never had children, so does that mean he has no credibility preaching about loving children?

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, these sanctimonious, “I’m more holy than you — especially with my kids” groups are the first ones Jesus is going to send to burn in hell, and that’s because only he has the right to judge.

Besides just reflecting phony and judgmental Christians , Vance’s obsession with women without children borders on the obscene. He wants a country and schools run only by people who have children. But when he basically thinks that women should be home taking care of their children and not out in the workforce, then is he implying that only men with children should run schools and the country?

That’s where his argument ends up in tatters. He blasts the “childless left” by saying , “Why is this just a normal fact of … life for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?” Meaning they only understand the problems we face through children. See, Vance thinks childless women, for example, just sit in their house all day with their cats, so they have no idea what’s going on in the outside world.

And, he thinks that parents who have children means that those who don’t can’t vote. He bizarrely said all children should give their vote to their parents.This makes sense from a Republican POV since they’re trying to prohibit people from voting, mostly Black people. And if parents with children are the only ones who vote, then the GOP wins!

Let’s hypothesize that current law would allow parents to vote for their kids in November. I’m imagining many conversations like the following:

Dad: Who should I vote for my God-loving son?

Kid: Trump

Dad: And why Trump, you perfect child?

Kid: Because orange is my favorite color.

Dad: What sound judgment you have. You will be a shoo-in for Liberty University.

Am I being ridiculous? Of course! But no more wacky than Vance.

Consider this gem. He wants our country to be governed like under the authoritarian rule of Viktor Orban’s Hungary, where loans are offered to newly married couples that are forgiven if the wedded have kids and stay together . “Why can’t we do that here? Why can’t we actually promote family formation? America, family formation, our birth rates, a ton of indicators of family health have collapsed,” Vance said.

Vance’s assault on women continues in his past comments about wanting to be illegal even in cases of rape and incest. And if that doesn’t offend you, how about this: “Every day, George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. And of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity — uh, that’s kind of creepy.”

But there is a bright side to all his vomit-inducing regurgitations. Vance’s logorrhea is the gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats this election cycle. He never knows when to shut up about all the ways he wants to build a dystopian society. We thought Trump was buffoon number 1 for Republicans — well, he is, by a long shot, but Vance is giving Trump a run for his money as he keeps running his mouth about women and children.

And he’s also giving Democrats plenty of ammunition to show how his misogynistic and moronic motormouth is the real danger to society…not childless women.