Scroll To Top
Voices

This nonbinary student activist has some powerful words as equalpride's 2024 valedictorian

highschool graduation students rainbow cap and gown student author Scar Rulien Equalpride Valedictorian 2024
Getty Creative; Courtesy Scar Rulien

Scar Rulien is equalpride’s inaugural Valedictorian for the Class of 2024 and a Student Advocate for GLSEN, the nation’s leading organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual and gender identities.

I'm sure we're all very nervous going into graduation, so I'd like to start with a fun fact about me.

My mom almost named me Jeff. Not Jeffrey, just Jeff. Sorry to any Jeff's out there, but Jeff is an objectively funny name. Unfortunately for my mom, who put so much thought into picking a good boy name (shout out to Jeff Gordon), I was born a girl. So she did exactly what any good mom would do in this scenario: pick up a baby book, flip to a random page, put her finger down, and give me the fantastic new name it landed on.

I don't go by this name anymore, not because it was somehow an even funnier name, but because it doesn't fit who I am. Unfortunately for my mom, I wasn't actually a girl. I'm nonbinary, and by the time I realized this fact about myself, I definitely wasn't giving my mom a third chance to pick my name.

I picked the name Scar. And yes! I know the irony of calling Jeff an objectively funny name when my name makes everyone think of The Lion King. But it takes one to know one! My name could be better, too, but at least I got to choose my bad name! (I'm looking at you, Jeff Gordon.)

Jokes aside, this experience has taught me one thing: there's power in our choices.

Sometimes, our choices can be massive, like choosing what college to attend. But other times, the most significant choice in our lives is choosing to get out of bed in the morning. Still, every choice we make is powerful.

My fellow graduates, I ask you to reflect on your high school experience. How have your choices shaped you? How have others shaped you? Most importantly, how have your actions affected others?

Not so fun fact: According to the Trevor Project's 2024 US National survey on the mental health of LGBTQ+ young people, 49% of LGBT people ages 13-17 reported experiencing bullying in the past year because of their identity. Have you been complicit in this? Have you bullied a peer simply because of how they identify? Have you stood idly by as your other peers did? The same survey found that 1 in 10 LGBTQ+ youth have attempted suicide in the past year. It's no coincidence that those with some of the highest rates of bullying end up having the highest rates of suicides.

Many of us find school a safe haven, but it's a constant battle for some. It involves begging to be called the right name, keeping your head down when you walk in the halls, and lying to your friends about your identity.

I want those people to know that I see them. I see your struggle. I see how you find hope through social media posts. I see how you cling to characters in books about queer joy you can only dream about, like they are your only lifeline.

Know that you are loved.

Even though it's cheesy, it does get better. It may feel hopeless today, but with time, you'll look back and see how far you've come. You'll be able to embrace your identity and find incomparable freedom in doing so.

One day, your daydreams of feeling accepted won't be daydreams anymore. One day, you will be able to live without fear. One day that stupid, funny name you gave yourself in your head will be the name others will call you, and you'll love every minute of it.

So please, choose to keep living your beautiful, messy, queer life.

Scar Rulien is equalpride’s inaugural Valedictorian for the Class of 2024 and a Student Advocate for GLSEN, the nation’s leading organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual and gender identities. Learn more about GLSEN at glsen.org

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

VoicesYahoo Feed
graduationlgbtq voiceslgbtq youthspeechvaledictorianvoices
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Latest Stories

Scar Rulien

Read Full Bio