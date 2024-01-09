Scroll To Top
01/09/2024

@wgacooper

Happy Tuesday,

🪐 Recently, Libs of TikTok — the anti-LGBTQ+ social media account — decided to misgender and attack Col. Bree Fram of Space Force. Well, they messed with the wrong rocket scientist. In an interview with The Advocate, Fram talks about her journey and her advocacy working on LGBTQ+ issues in the military. “Being visible and vocal in the military as a transgender officer is about more than just me. It’s about paving the way for those who will follow,” she said. 🚀

🐘 A Republican candidate who is looking to replace U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said in a recent interview that the government should stay out of LGBTQ+ issues. Brent Hatch — yes, the son of late Republican lawmaker Orrin Hatch — said, “I think the government largely needs to stay out of these things, and people need to live their lives.” Agreed. 🐘

🥐 France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that he has chosen Gabriel Attal to become the country's next prime minister. At 34 years old, he'll be the youngest PM in French history, and he'll also be France's first out gay PM. Attal is a popular political figure in France and has been the country's education minister. 🇫🇷

🎤 Finally, our very own Kayla Gagnet — director of digital content at equalpride (and my boss) — spoke to Agence France-Presse about the editorial decisions around writing about a celebrity's sexuality. In this case, we're talking about Taylor Swift. Check out Kayla's comments here. ✨✨

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex

Meet the transgender Space Force rocket scientist who’s unimpressed by Libs of TikTok’s attacks

Krystina George

Trans healthcare, abortion, & more: These are the LGBTQ+ laws that took effect January 1

facebook @iamwesmoore; Shutterstock

Lauren Boebert involved in physical fight with ex-husband in Colorado restaurant

Shutterstock

Republican U.S. Senate candidate: Government should stay out of LGBTQ+ issues

Brent Hatch Campaign via ABC4 News; Shutterstock

Virginia college students are running a thrift store for transgender and nonbinary people

facebook @university.of.lynchburg; Shutterstock

Suspect accused of killing trans woman Meghan Riley Lewis released with no bail

VIA TWITTER/X @ERININTHEMORN; Bel Air Police Department

Florida's Republican Party sacks Christian Ziegler after rape allegations

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Gay Black father left for dead after 20-minute beating in jail cell – now the family wants answers

Graham Injury Firm via ABC News; Broward County Sheriff's Office

Kansas City media misgender trans murder victim springing LGBTQ+ advocates to action

FACEBOOK @STAR.WHITE.3110567; Shutterstock

Jodie Foster has some praise for Gen Z while applauding Bella Ramsey's 'authenticity'

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Gay bagel shop owner gunned down while vacationing with husband in New Orleans

instagram @howdybagel

Elliot Page-produced short film 'An Avocado Pit' has made Oscars history: 'We dare to dream'

Images courtesy of London Flair PR

Look, queer trivia!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What television show featured the first lesbian kiss on primetime network television?

Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What you should also be reading:

@wgacooper
