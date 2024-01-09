01/09/2024

Happy Tuesday,

🪐 Recently, Libs of TikTok — the anti-LGBTQ+ social media account — decided to misgender and attack Col. Bree Fram of Space Force. Well, they messed with the wrong rocket scientist. In an interview with The Advocate, Fram talks about her journey and her advocacy working on LGBTQ+ issues in the military. “Being visible and vocal in the military as a transgender officer is about more than just me. It’s about paving the way for those who will follow,” she said. 🚀

🐘 A Republican candidate who is looking to replace U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said in a recent interview that the government should stay out of LGBTQ+ issues. Brent Hatch — yes, the son of late Republican lawmaker Orrin Hatch — said, “I think the government largely needs to stay out of these things, and people need to live their lives.” Agreed. 🐘

🥐 France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that he has chosen Gabriel Attal to become the country's next prime minister. At 34 years old, he'll be the youngest PM in French history, and he'll also be France's first out gay PM. Attal is a popular political figure in France and has been the country's education minister. 🇫🇷

🎤 Finally, our very own Kayla Gagnet — director of digital content at equalpride (and my boss) — spoke to Agence France-Presse about the editorial decisions around writing about a celebrity's sexuality. In this case, we're talking about Taylor Swift. Check out Kayla's comments here. ✨✨

