Lauren Boebert involved in physical fight with ex-husband in Colorado restaurant

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, are the subjects of an investigation after a physical fight between the two on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Silt, a town in Lauren Boebert's congressional district, according to The Daily Beast . The outlet reported that Jayson Boebert called the police to the scene, claiming he was a victim of domestic violence.

However, an aide to Lauren Boebert denied these allegations, asserting that the congresswoman did not engage in any form of domestic violence.

According to an aide of Lauren Boebert, the lawmaker had gone to Jayson Boebert’s house to pick up one of their sons, The Daily Beast reported. During this visit, there was a physical interaction where Lauren Boebert allegedly pushed Jayson Boebert away as he attempted to hug her.

Later that evening, the situation escalated when they met at the Miner’s Claim restaurant. The aide described Jayson Boebert’s behavior at the restaurant as aggressive and disrespectful. It was reported that a physical altercation of indeterminate severity occurred at the restaurant. As described by the aide, anti- LGBTQ + far-right Colorado Republican tried to keep Jayson Boebert back, which involved putting her hand on his face and nose.

Following this altercation, Jayson Boebert called the police, alleging that he was a victim of domestic violence, according to The Daily Beast. In response, Lauren Boebert also contacted the police, denying any domestic violence and expressing her willingness to speak with an officer at the restaurant. Although the police arrived at the scene, they did not arrest anyone. The congresswoman was then reportedly driven home by a friend.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the incident and investigation in a conversation with The Advocate.

“We were called to the Miner's Claim restaurant in town, and it involved Lauren and her ex-husband,” Kite said. Kite explained that his department is seeking additional witnesses and that investigators are reviewing videos.

In August 2022, neighbors in Garfield County called 911 over concerns about Jayson Boebert’s behavior, including allegations of driving under the influence and damaging property. Additionally, their children were accused of speeding in the neighborhood, leading to a confrontation. No charges were filed, and the incident was resolved among the involved parties.

Lauren Boebert was caught in a compromising position during a family-friendly musical production of Beetlejuice in Denver at a packed theater in September. Security camera footage showed Lauren Boebert and her companion, Quinn Gallagher, being disruptive, vaping, and engaging in public sexual behavior, leading to their removal from the theater. At first, Lauren Boebert and aides denied that she had been disruptive and vaped in the theater but later admitted to some bad behavior, blaming it on stress and her recent divorce. However, she did not address the mutual fondling caught on camera.

Lauren Boebert recently announced her decision to run for reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District , switching from the 3rd District, where she has held office since 2021. This move has been widely viewed as an attempt to avoid challenging reelection odds in the 3rd District, where she faced notable challenges from Republican and Democratic opponents. In the 2022 midterms, Boebert narrowly defeated Democrat Adam Frisch by fewer than 600 votes.

Lauren Boebert cited her “personal life” as one of the main reasons behind her decision to switch districts, referring to her divorce in May 2023, The Durango Herald reports . She described the move as a “fresh start” and claimed it was the right decision for her and her supporters. Critics and opponents have been vocal about this decision, with some accusing her of trying to evade tough competition and questioning her commitment to her constituents.

The Advocate contacted a spokesperson for Lauren Boebert but did not immediately hear back.