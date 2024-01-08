Suspect accused of killing trans woman Meghan Riley Lewis released with no bail

The Maryland man charged with shooting and killing Meghan Riley Lewis outside her apartment following a brief altercation last month was released on his own recognizance Friday, angering friends and the local community who have planned a rally for tomorrow.

Brian Delen, 47, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of Lewis, 57, on December 27 last year. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a gun-related charge.

Delen was reportedly delivering food to Lewis, a transgender woman, when the pair got into a dispute after he allegedly misgendered her, according to court documents seen by local CBS affiliate WJZ-TV.

“Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?” Delen reportedly asked Lewis, who was angered and started yelling according to police.

Police say Delen drove off after the two exchanged heated words, but stopped while still in the apartment complex’s parking lot and exited the vehicle to confront Lewis who had followed him. The two argued and Delen reportedly shot Lewis in the torso.

Police said Delen called 911, administered first aid to Lewis, and surrendered without incident to authorities.

On Friday, Hartford County District Administrative Judge Susan Hazlett released Delen with a GPS monitoring device pending his next trial date, a move which angered the local community.

Baltimore Safe Haven, an LGBTQ+ support group, has organized a protest outside the Bel Air Courthouse for tomorrow morning.

Lewis’s friends remembered her “was a very open, loving, and sparkly individual,” telling WJZ she had helped found a a patient support group for trans people who came to the city in search of affirming health care.

“She opened her doors, her heart, everything for LGBT individuals and was one of the strongest advocates in supporting them,” one friend told the station.

Little is known about Delen, but his social media page has numerous posts about firearms, including one where he speaks of his Glock as an emotional support mechanism.

Delan’s next scheduled court appearance in January 25. Anyone with information about the case, including video, is encouraged to contact authorities at (410) 638-4500.