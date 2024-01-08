Scroll To Top
Crime

Suspect accused of killing trans woman Meghan Riley Lewis released with no bail

Meghan Riley Lewis Murdered Transgender Woman Brian Michael Delen Transphobe Shooter
VIA TWITTER/X @ERININTHEMORN; Bel Air Police Department

Brian Delen allegedly misgendered and shot the trans activist and community leader while delivering her food. Local advocates are planing a protest after he was released without bail.

The Maryland man charged with shooting and killing Meghan Riley Lewis outside her apartment following a brief altercation last month was released on his own recognizance Friday, angering friends and the local community who have planned a rally for tomorrow.

Brian Delen, 47, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of Lewis, 57, on December 27 last year. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a gun-related charge.

Delen was reportedly delivering food to Lewis, a transgender woman, when the pair got into a dispute after he allegedly misgendered her, according to court documents seen by local CBS affiliate WJZ-TV.

“Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?” Delen reportedly asked Lewis, who was angered and started yelling according to police.

Police say Delen drove off after the two exchanged heated words, but stopped while still in the apartment complex’s parking lot and exited the vehicle to confront Lewis who had followed him. The two argued and Delen reportedly shot Lewis in the torso.

Police said Delen called 911, administered first aid to Lewis, and surrendered without incident to authorities.

On Friday, Hartford County District Administrative Judge Susan Hazlett released Delen with a GPS monitoring device pending his next trial date, a move which angered the local community.

Baltimore Safe Haven, an LGBTQ+ support group, has organized a protest outside the Bel Air Courthouse for tomorrow morning.

Lewis’s friends remembered her “was a very open, loving, and sparkly individual,” telling WJZ she had helped found a a patient support group for trans people who came to the city in search of affirming health care.

“She opened her doors, her heart, everything for LGBT individuals and was one of the strongest advocates in supporting them,” one friend told the station.

Little is known about Delen, but his social media page has numerous posts about firearms, including one where he speaks of his Glock as an emotional support mechanism.

Delan’s next scheduled court appearance in January 25. Anyone with information about the case, including video, is encouraged to contact authorities at (410) 638-4500.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeMarylandYahoo Feed
meghan riley lewisbrian delenbel airmarylandbaltimorebaltimore safe havencrimetransgendertransgender woman
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio