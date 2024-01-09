Trans healthcare, abortion, & more: These are the LGBTQ+ laws that took effect January 1

Legislating bodily autonomy
Abortion and gender-affirming care were at the center of most political debates in 2023, with several states passing laws either restricting or protecting the treatment. A few of those laws went into effect on January 1, 2024.
While two states now restrict access to transgender health care, two other states now protect it. And while Republicans pushed many anti-abortion laws in 2023, the few that went into effect with the new year all protect the procedure.
Here are the biggest laws for bodily autonomy that are now in effect as of this month.
Idaho: gender-affirming care ban (temporarily blocked)
Idaho's Vulnerable Child Protection Act bans not just gender-affirming surgery for minors, but also puberty blockers and hormone treatments. Medical professionals in violation of the law face a $5,000 fine and a felony charge, resulting in up to 10 years in prison.
The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Dec. 29, preventing the law from going into effect while a lawsuit from families of transgender children moves forward.
Louisiana: gender-affirming care ban
Louisiana's HB 648, now currently in affect, bans all gender-affirming care for minors, and revokes the licenses and certificates of any healthcare professionals who violate the ban for a minimum of two years.
Republicans in the state legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the bill, but failed to find enough votes to veto two other anti-LGBTQ+ bills. Edwards said that he believes the bill puts "politics over people."
Maryland: gender-affirming care and abortion protections
Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed bills into law back in May, 2023 enshrining protections for abortion rights and gender-affirming care.
One bill requires Medicaid to provide coverage for gender-affirming care in a “nondiscriminatory manner.” Another dubbed abortion to be a "fundamental right," and prevents those receiving the procedure or trans health care in the state from being prosecuted or having to testify in another state.
California: gender-neutral toy sections
Major retailers in California are now required to have gender-neutral toy aisles. Stores that fail to comply could be subjected to a $250 penalty for the first violation, and up to $500 for subsequent infractions.
California: gender-affirming care and abortion shield law
Like Maryland's law, a new California shield law protects health care providers from out-of-state litigation if they provide abortion or gender-affirming care services to patients in states with restrictive bans.
Michigan: Reproductive Health Act
Michigan's Reproductive Health Act repeals several laws that were previously in effect, including TRAP laws mandating building sizes for reproductive healthcare facilities, one forcing patients to buy a separate insurance rider for abortions, and a law from 1931 that would have criminalized healthcare providers who prescribe abortion medication.
Washington: abortion insurance coverage
A new Washington state law prohibits insurance providers from requiring cost sharing for abortions, including out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles and copays. The procedure will now be more accessible to those on health insurance plans issued or renewed starting this year.