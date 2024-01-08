Kansas City media misgender trans murder victim springing LGBTQ+ advocates to action

A tragic incident in Missouri sparked widespread criticism for its handling by the media after Amber Minor, a 40-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot to death in Raytown, near Kansas City, on Christmas Eve.

Following the initial police report from the Raytown Police Department, which misidentified Minor by her deadname and misgendered her, several Kansas City media outlets reported the story using the erroneous details.

The initial misidentification by the Raytown Police Department set the tone for subsequent media reports, raising questions about the need for police to be more aware and respectful of gender identities in their reports.

The Advocate reached out to the Raytown Police Department to ask about the department’s procedures for identifying crime victims and not revictimizing transgender victims of crime but did not receive a response.

The media outlets that deadnamed and misgendered Minor included TheKansas City Star, NBC affiliate KSHB, and CBS affiliate KCTV. Each of these organizations, having based their reports on the initial and inaccurate police statement, faced criticism from the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for their handling of the story. In contrast, Kansas City’s Fox affiliate, WDAF, did not make the same error in its reporting.



Justice Horn, chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, addressed the issue in a letter to the involved news organizations, including a demand for a correction in the coverage.

“Amber Minor was senselessly murdered in our community and she deserves better,” Horn wrote. “Throughout her life, she was affirmed as a Black Trans woman. Amber was affirmed in life, and the least we can do is affirm her in death.”

“Whether it’s the police department or local media, both need to move in a way that don’t reharm those taken from us as well as their loved ones,” Horn said.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, reacted in a statement to The Advocate about the matter. “Deadnaming and misgendering our transgender community members who have been murdered strips them of dignity even in death,” Ellis said. “Journalists have an ethical responsibility to use accurate names and pronouns for transgender people.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s communications director, Lauren Powell, also addressed the issue. “Using the name and pronouns that a person used in life when reporting on their death shows a basic level of respect,” Powell told The Advocate.

“Our original reporting was based off information provided by the police,” Matthew Waggoner, news director at KSHB, explained in a statement after a request for comment. He added, “Yesterday, when we received an email from the chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, we then updated the story and have since added an editor’s note to readers.”

Greg Farmer, executive editor of TheKansas City Star, also responded. “We’re aware of the concern. We take it seriously and are working to expand our reporting,” Farmer said. Acknowledging the mistake, he added, “Deadnaming and misgendering transgender people is harmful, we know, and we regret that we reported this inaccurate information.” After The Advocate contacted the Star, the publication updated its story and added an editor’s note.

Representatives at KCTV did not respond to a request for comment.

Waggoner noted, “We believe in treating all victims with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Farmer echoed those sentiments and expressed regret over the initial reporting and a commitment to improving its coverage. “We hope to publish a fuller story about this victim soon,” Farmer said.

The broader impact of such reporting practices on the transgender community cannot be overstated. Studies, including the Trevor Project’s 2023 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, have shown that misgendering and deadnaming contribute significantly to psychological stress and depression among transgender individuals. By failing to respect the identities of transgender people, even in death, media and law enforcement contribute to a culture that devalues and stigmatizes their existence.

Robert Fischer, the communications director for PROMO, Missouri’s leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group, highlighted the organization’s commitment to educating media on responsible reporting regarding LGBTQ+ issues.

“We annually conduct a training for media members throughout the state of Missouri that specifically teaches reporters and journalists how to approach LGBTQ+ issues and also responsibly and ethically report on the LGBTQ+ community,” Fischer said in a message to The Advocate. PROMO also provides resources from organizations like GLAAD and the Trans Journalist Association and refers to the Associated Press for guidance, he noted.

With 2023 setting a record for anti-LGBTQ legislation, incidents like Amber Minor’s death and the subsequent media mishandling serve as a grim reminder of the challenges faced by the transgender community. These challenges are compounded by public rhetoric that often fails to acknowledge the humanity and dignity of transgender individuals, further marginalizing an already vulnerable group.

Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative at the Human Rights Campaign, recently told The Advocate that media outlets and authorities aren’t always the best at covering and handling cases involving LGBTQ+ people, specifically trans and nonbinary people. Deadnaming and misgendering can harm police investigations.

“What often happens is there will be folks who happen to be of trans experience who will say ‘Well, that wasn’t [their] name. But that wasn't a name that she was known by,’” Cooper explained. “If I were killed in the streets, and they listed me as Thomas Cooper. But the world knows me as Tori Cooper. And you put out an APB for the killer of Thomas Cooper, my friends aren't going to know. And so, we're actually impeding progress.”

Minor’s life, celebrated by those who knew her, was described by Horn as full of laughter and resilience. Her death is part of a disturbing trend, as she is among over 30 known transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming individuals who have died by violence in the U.S. in 2023.

As the investigation into Minor’s death continues, the public response and media coverage serve as a stark reminder of the challenges and biases faced by the transgender community, underscoring the need for respectful and accurate representation, particularly when discussing victims of crime.