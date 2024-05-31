Hi there,

🚨 Well, jurors in a New York City court have found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts in his so-called hush-money trial. Yes, all of them. They rendered the verdict Thursday afternoon.

In the first-ever criminal trial of a former president, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to bi adult film actress Stormy Daniels so she wouldn’t go public about a sexual affair with Trump. In a statement to The Advocate, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign said, “The twice-impeached, forever disgraced former President of the United States has now been convicted of 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers. Today’s conviction shows clearly that no one is above the law. And now, we must commit to showing up in November and ensuring that Trump doesn’t make his way from the courthouse back to the White House.” 🚨

⛱️ A Christian lifeguard is suing the city of Los Angeles for "severe emotional distress" after he was stationed near a Pride flag last year. The lifeguard, who has worked for the city for 22 years, filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming he is being discriminated against for his evangelical faith by being made to stand in the same vicinity as the Progress Pride flag. Little alleges he was suspended from his role with the department’s background investigation unit last year after he took down three LGBTQ+ flags during Pride month.

🏒 The first out gay player in the Western Hockey League has been awarded as one of Canada's Gen Z "changemakers." Brendan McFatridge, 18, is one of ten young advocates honored by Children First Canada earlier this month, receiving the group's The Future is NOW! Award, which lauds "inspirational children and youth from across the country for their leadership in defending children’s rights and tackling urgent issues that matter most to Generation Z."

'Drag Race' season 16 winner Nymphia Wind on mental health: 'I definitely have a bit of performance anxiety' world of wonder via the trevor project