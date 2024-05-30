Scroll To Top
LGBTQ-led cheerleading film Backspot's queer love story gets close-up in exclusive clip

Kudakwashe Rutendo as Amanda and Devery Jacobs as Riley in Backspot
XYZ Films

Kudakwashe Rutendo as Amanda and Devery Jacobs as Riley in Backspot

Elliot Page is an executive producer of the movie about competitive cheerleading that stars queer actors Devery Jacobs and Evan Rachel Wood and features a sweet queer love story.

The world of competitive cheerleading gets a close look in the film Backspot, led by an LGBTQ+ team and featuring a sweet queer love story. And we have an exclusive clip of a tender moment between queer actor Devery Jacobs as Riley and Kudakwashe Rutendo as Amanda.

Executive produced by Elliot Page and directed by nonbinary and queer creator D.W. Waterson, the film was an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and South By Southwest and BFI Flare this year, and will be released on demand Friday.

Jacobs, known for her roles in Reservation Dogs and Marvel’s Echo, grew up as a provincial gymnastic champion in Canada and does all of her tumbling and stunts, according to a release. She’s also a producer on the movie.

The filmmakers worked closely with the only Black-owned cheer squad in Canada, Cheer Fuzion All-Stars, to delve further into competitive cheerleading.

Backspot costars queer actor Evan Rachel Wood as Eileen, the tough and icy coach of the Thunderhawks, the team Riley and Amanda are selected to join. In our exclusive clip, away from the pressures of the mat, the young couple shares an intimate moment on the couch when Amanda checks in on how Riley is holding up.

Shannyn Sossamon (A Knight’s Tale), Kudakwashe Thomas Antony Olajide, and Wendy Crewson (Better Than Chocolate) costar.

Watch the clip below and watch Backspot on demand Friday.

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedfilmLesbian
#lgbtqbackspotcheerleadingdevery jacobselliot pageevan rachel woodkudakwashe rutendomoviequeerwomen
Tracy E. Gilchrist

