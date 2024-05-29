Meet Brendan McFatridge, the gay pro hockey player awarded as a Gen Z 'changemaker'

The first out gay player in the Western Hockey League has been awarded as one of Canada's Gen Z "changemakers."

Brendan McFatridge, 18, is one of ten young advocates honored by Children First Canada earlier this month, receiving the group's the Future is NOW! Award, which lauds "inspirational children and youth from across the country for their leadership in defending children’s rights and tackling urgent issues that matter most to Generation Z."

McFatridge, hailing from Saskatchewan, Alberta, first came out as gay in February, 2021 while playing at the highest club level in hockey (AAA), according to the organization. He is the first out gay player at the elite level in Alberta, and the first out gay player to be drafted into the Western Hockey League, the highest level of junior hockey in Canada.

McFatridge earned The Upstander Award for Combating Bullying not just for his work "combating bullying and discrimination in hockey and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity in sport," but also for his willingness to "publicly confront homophobic attitudes" at his Catholic high school, where he received a place on the Student Voice Summit.

"So grateful to have been recognized as one of 10 winners of the national Future is Now Awards," McFatridge wrote in an Instagram post. "This was a life changing experience and I couldn't be happier to have been a part of it."

