Scroll To Top
Sports

Meet Brendan McFatridge, the gay pro hockey player awarded as a Gen Z 'changemaker'

out gay BRENDAN MCFATRIDGE canadian hockey player team FORT SASKATCHEWAN RANGERS
Alberta Elite Hockey League

McFatridge, the first out gay player in the Western Hockey League, is one of 10 winners of The Future is NOW! Awards for his work combating bullying.

The first out gay player in the Western Hockey League has been awarded as one of Canada's Gen Z "changemakers."

Brendan McFatridge, 18, is one of ten young advocates honored by Children First Canada earlier this month, receiving the group's the Future is NOW! Award, which lauds "inspirational children and youth from across the country for their leadership in defending children’s rights and tackling urgent issues that matter most to Generation Z."

McFatridge, hailing from Saskatchewan, Alberta, first came out as gay in February, 2021 while playing at the highest club level in hockey (AAA), according to the organization. He is the first out gay player at the elite level in Alberta, and the first out gay player to be drafted into the Western Hockey League, the highest level of junior hockey in Canada.

McFatridge earned The Upstander Award for Combating Bullying not just for his work "combating bullying and discrimination in hockey and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity in sport," but also for his willingness to "publicly confront homophobic attitudes" at his Catholic high school, where he received a place on the Student Voice Summit.

"So grateful to have been recognized as one of 10 winners of the national Future is Now Awards," McFatridge wrote in an Instagram post. "This was a life changing experience and I couldn't be happier to have been a part of it."

The athlete has spearheaded several fundraising efforts, including raising over $5,000 (CAD) for an anti-vaping program, and over $2,000 (CAD) for the Divine Mercy Orphanage in India. McFatridge also leads Cards for Care Edmonton, which shares "handmade cards and donated artwork to improve the mental health of healthcare patients across the Edmonton area."

McFatridge currently plays for the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, and is studying neuroscience at the University of Alberta. Outside of hockey and charity, the player devotes his time to pointillism art, selling his pieces and offering commissions.

Children First Canada asserted that "Brendan’s journey is not just a story of achievements but a testament to resilience, courage, and a relentless dedication to creating a better world for everyone."

From Your Site Articles
SportsYouthYahoo FeedPeople
award ceremonybrendan mcfatridgecanadacards for care edmontonchangemakercharitychildren first canadafort saskatchewan rangersfuture is now awardsgay athletesgen zhockeyhockey playerhumanitarianjunior hockeylgbtq athletesout athletesprofessional hockeythe future is nowwestern hockey leaguesports
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio