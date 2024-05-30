Randy Rainbow's Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'lousy with stupidity'

We’ve known for a long time that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in “lousy with stupidity,” and now the ever-reliable Randy Rainbow has put that into song.

In the video for “Look at Me, I’m MTG!” Rainbow first poses as Lesley Stahl doing her 60 Minutes interview with Greene, then dons MTG drag for a parody of “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” from Grease.

“It’s rare for a member of the House of Representatives to become nationally well-known,” Rainbow says as he introduces his version of the 60 Minutes interview. “Unless, of course, that member is a f---king lunatic like my next guest, Marjorie Taylor Greene, or MTG, as she more commonly refers to herself when she can’t remember her full name.”

Later, he segues into his song about Greene, a Georgia Republican known for her virulently anti-LGBTQ+ stances and her embrace of bizarre conspiracy theories, such as that forest fires were started by “space lasers” sent out by prominent Jewish families.

Look At Me, I'm MTG! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody www.youtube.com

“Look at me, I’m MTG, lousy with stupidity,” he sings. “Trashy as hell, I can’t math, read, or spell, oh well! I’m MTG.”

His MTG hates “all drag queens with books” and loves the Ku Klux Klan, he continues, and “got no Bud Light cans ’cause I’m anti-trans.” He goes on to call Greene “Trump with a purse” and “just a hot mess, Alex Jones in a dress” and references her efforts to impeach President Joe Biden and the time she showed nude photos, purported to be of Biden's son Hunter, in a congressional hearing. She’s “MAGA-spawn” and is “crapping on democracy,” Rainbow sings, and he takes note of her rivalry with a fellow extremist Republican congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, and her coziness with a disgraced gay GOPer who was expelled from the U.S. House, George Santos.

The song is even funnier than Greene herself.