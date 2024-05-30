Scroll To Top
Randy Rainbow's Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'lousy with stupidity'

randy rainbow MTG parody sandra dee
youtube @RandyRainbowOfficial

Rainbow mashes up 60 Minutes and Grease to lampoon the outrageous far-right congresswoman.

trudestress

We’ve known for a long time that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in “lousy with stupidity,” and now the ever-reliable Randy Rainbow has put that into song.

In the video for “Look at Me, I’m MTG!” Rainbow first poses as Lesley Stahl doing her 60 Minutes interview with Greene, then dons MTG drag for a parody of “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” from Grease.

“It’s rare for a member of the House of Representatives to become nationally well-known,” Rainbow says as he introduces his version of the 60 Minutes interview. “Unless, of course, that member is a f---king lunatic like my next guest, Marjorie Taylor Greene, or MTG, as she more commonly refers to herself when she can’t remember her full name.”

Later, he segues into his song about Greene, a Georgia Republican known for her virulently anti-LGBTQ+ stances and her embrace of bizarre conspiracy theories, such as that forest fires were started by “space lasers” sent out by prominent Jewish families.

Look At Me, I'm MTG! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parodywww.youtube.com

“Look at me, I’m MTG, lousy with stupidity,” he sings. “Trashy as hell, I can’t math, read, or spell, oh well! I’m MTG.”

His MTG hates “all drag queens with books” and loves the Ku Klux Klan, he continues, and “got no Bud Light cans ’cause I’m anti-trans.” He goes on to call Greene “Trump with a purse” and “just a hot mess, Alex Jones in a dress” and references her efforts to impeach President Joe Biden and the time she showed nude photos, purported to be of Biden's son Hunter, in a congressional hearing. She’s “MAGA-spawn” and is “crapping on democracy,” Rainbow sings, and he takes note of her rivalry with a fellow extremist Republican congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, and her coziness with a disgraced gay GOPer who was expelled from the U.S. House, George Santos.

The song is even funnier than Greene herself.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
