Alex Cooper

🚔 Controversy is brewing in St. Louis after two police officers crashed their patrol car into a gay bar and proceeded to arrest an owner, who is accused of assaulting one of the officers. Chad Morris is accused of striking an officer in the chest and fleeing, which led to charges. But, his lawyer argues that multiple videos of the incident contradict the police narrative. He asserts that Morris' arrest was unwarranted and hopes that the prosecuting attorney's office will dismiss the charges upon reviewing the evidence. ✨ We'll have more on the story later today. ✨

A nonbinary Southern Utah University alum who complained to their university after a professor continued to misgender them is speaking out as the professor — whom the school reprimanded — is suing the university, arguing the school violated his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

🎤 In a gloriously cringey interview, comedian and host Ziwe took former GOP lawmaker and noted fabulist George Santos to task. "What excites you most about going to prison?" Ziwe asks good old George. 🎤

