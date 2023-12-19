Alex Cooper

Scroll To Top
Happy Tuesday,

🚔 Controversy is brewing in St. Louis after two police officers crashed their patrol car into a gay bar and proceeded to arrest an owner, who is accused of assaulting one of the officers. Chad Morris is accused of striking an officer in the chest and fleeing, which led to charges. But, his lawyer argues that multiple videos of the incident contradict the police narrative. He asserts that Morris' arrest was unwarranted and hopes that the prosecuting attorney's office will dismiss the charges upon reviewing the evidence. ✨ We'll have more on the story later today. ✨

A nonbinary Southern Utah University alum who complained to their university after a professor continued to misgender them is speaking out as the professor — whom the school reprimanded — is suing the university, arguing the school violated his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

🎤 In a gloriously cringey interview, comedian and host Ziwe took former GOP lawmaker and noted fabulist George Santos to task. "What excites you most about going to prison?" Ziwe asks good old George. 🎤

In other news:

Alex

Police Officers Crash Their SUV Into St. Louis Gay Bar, Then They Arrest the Bar Owner

Image: KSDK 5 NBC News Footage

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Shutterstock

As Lawsuit Looms, a Nonbinary Utah University Alum Is Looking to Protect Future Students

Images: Courtesy Finley Caciola

Grindr Reveals Where the Most Tops and Bottoms Were Active Worldwide in 2023

Grindr

Pope Francis Approves Blessings for Same-Sex Couples - Under Certain Conditions

Boris Stroujko / Shutterstock

Unpacking George Santos' Disastrous Ziwe Interview: 'I'm Not a Politician'

Image: youtube @ziwe

Men Viciously Attack Group of LGBTQ+ Women in Florida

Shuttershock

Orlando Takes Charge of Rebooted Pulse Memorial Planning

Image: Shutterstock

This New Program From Cate Blanchett Aims to Change Filmmaking for Women, Trans, and Nonbinary Students

Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock

Look, queer trivia!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: Who was the first Supreme Court member to conduct a same-sex marriage ceremony?

Reply to this email with your answer, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

