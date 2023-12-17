Scroll To Top
Crime

Men Viciously Attack Group of LGBTQ+ Women in Florida

Video showing men attacking several women
Shuttershock

A group of queer women have spoken out after they were attacked on the streets of Miami.

Several lesbians and one transgender woman were in a group of friends, that was viciously assailed in Wynwood, Fla., following an event held on Nov. 26. Video obtained by police shows two men verbally accosting the women before they began throwing punches.

One woman in the video was punched three times before being knocked unconscious. Others pleaded with the men to stop, while warning that they had contacted law enforcement. Another man intervened at one point to stand up for the women and was then also targeted by the attackers.

"This group of guys, basically, they just started screaming stuff at us, anti-lesbian comments, like, 'you’re only lesbians because you haven’t received actual' and he used a profanity word ... out of nowhere," one of the women told local television station WTVJ.

One victim described being struck in the jaw, which left her with a hairline fracture that may require surgery, as well as recurring nightmares about "seeing my friend on the floor non-responsive with blood."

Many of them said that they were "targeted" for their sexuality.

“I definitely felt targeted for sure, I mean they were definitely trying to hate on the fact that we were gay. I don't know why, I don't understand to this day why," said on victim.

The victims said that they believe the men who attacked them are professional fighters, and that they gave police the identity of one of them. Miami Police told the outlet that they are investigating the attack as a potential hate crime.

"We are actively working on the case. ... We are working with our LGBTQ+ liaison and SAO hate crime task force. We have to make sure we have everything lined up before we initiate our arrest(s)," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Given the nature of the crime, the victims said it is "concerning" that no arrests had been made at the time.

CrimeWomenNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedFlorida
floridalesbianslgbtq womenmiamiqueer womentransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Read Full Bio