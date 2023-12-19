Grindr Reveals Where the Most Tops and Bottoms Were Active Worldwide in 2023

Grindr, the popular LGBTQ+ dating and hookup app, has released its comprehensive “Unwrapped” 2023 report, providing a unique insight into the preferences and trends within the global LGBTQ+ community. The report, derived from the app’s extensive user data, highlights various interests and behaviors across multiple regions.



The report, based on anonymous and aggregated data from Grindr’s users, showcases the diversity within the community. Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya, China, Myanmar, and Greece lead the ranks in the highest percentage of tops, while South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Denmark, and Finland are prominent for the highest percentage of bottoms. Versatile users are most prevalent in Finland, Austria, Germany, Australia, and Hungary.

One of the more intriguing aspects of the report is the geographical diversity in specific preferences. The highest percentage of sides is in Singapore, the Philippines, China, Kenya, and New Zealand. Regarding more specific roles within the community, Ireland, the U.K., the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand report the highest percentage of femme tops, while the highest percentage of hung bottoms is found in France, the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Ireland.

The report also sheds light on fetish and interest-based trends. Italy, Germany, the U.K., France, and the U.S. have the highest percentage of foot lovers. Pit lovers are most common in Germany, France, Brazil, Morocco, and the U.K. The data reveals a strong preference for “vanilla” experiences in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland, while pup and pup-lovers are most prevalent in Latin American countries like Venezuela, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico.

In terms of social and cultural trends, the most explored cities through the app’s “Explore” feature include London, Paris, Mexico City, Bogotá, and Manchester. The most active cities for app usage are Thessaloniki, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Berlin.

The report not only provides a snapshot of the global LGBTQ+ community’s preferences but also reflects the significant engagement of Grindr users worldwide. With over 100 billion chats, 13 billion taps, and 1 billion private albums shared, the platform continues to be a vibrant space for connection and cultural exchange within the LGBTQ+ community.

Grindr’s report goes beyond sexual preferences, offering a deeper dive into its users’ lifestyles and cultural inclinations. A fascinating aspect is the musical choices reflected on user profiles. Popular profile songs include hits like “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, and “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. These choices signify the users’ diverse musical tastes and hint at the influence of mainstream pop culture within the LGBTQ+ community.

As far as relationship dynamics and communication trends go, the report reveals intriguing patterns. The highest percentage of open relationships is reported in South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Switzerland, indicating a varied approach to relationships across different cultures. For those sharing private albums, Kuwait, Portugal, Qatar, Ireland, and Greece lead, suggesting a higher level of openness and trust among users in these countries. The attitude towards NSFW (Not Safe For Work) pictures varies significantly, with the highest percentage of affirmative responses in the U.S., Canada, Finland, Australia, and Norway, contrasting with a more conservative stance in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, India, and Italy.

Tristan Pineiro, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications at Grindr, expressed excitement about the insights from the report, noting that it celebrates the diverse and dynamic nature of the global user community and its engagement with pop culture and social trends.

“We are so excited to bring Grindr Unwrapped back for another year,” Pineiro said in a press release. “Unwrapped is our way of celebrating our global user community and shedding some light on how, where, and what we loved in 2023. As a community, we’ve always had our finger on the pulse of pop culture, and it’s always so much fun to see Grindr users’ hot takes on the year via Unwrapped.”