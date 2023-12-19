A Missouri gay bar owner is facing criminal charges after he got upset that a police officer crashed his cruiser into the establishment.

Late Sunday night, a St. Louis City police SUV crashed into Bar: PM, a well-known bar in the LGBTQ+ community located in the Carondelet neighborhood. The crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m., sparked significant concern and multiple investigations, the Riverfront Timesreported.

According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, the police vehicle, with two officers on board, lost control, overcorrected, and ultimately collided with the bar. The officers reportedly did not sustain injuries. The exact details leading up to the crash remain under active investigation.

James Pence, co-owner of Bar: PM, lives above the establishment, He said he was upstairs at the time of the crash and came down to find the police demanding identification. Upon his refusal, Pence was handcuffed but not arrested. Meanwhile, co-owner Chad Morris, also known as Chad Wick, was arrested and faces a felony assault charge on an officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Pence recounted being informed by an officer that the crash was an attempt to avoid a dog on the road, a claim met with skepticism by Pence. He urged those involved to “own it, tell me what happened, and fix the building,” according to the Riverfront Times.

According to police statements, Morris is accused of striking an officer in the chest and fleeing, which led to his charges. However, Morris' attorney, Javad Khazaeli, argues that multiple videos of the incident contradict the police's narrative. He asserts that Morris' arrest was unwarranted and hopes that the prosecuting attorney's office will dismiss the charges upon reviewing the evidence.

One bystander video, viewed by the Riverfront Times, shows the aftermath of the crash, including Pence being handcuffed. The video does not show Morris assaulting an officer, as claimed by the police. Another video shows the police SUV swerving across the road before crashing into Bar: PM, the outlet reports. The driver, a 32-year-old probationary officer with less than a year on the force, reportedly swerved to avoid a parked car.

The St. Louis Police probable cause statement, obtained by the Riverfront Times, alleges Morris began to “scream obscenities” after the crash and “struck [an officer] hard in the chest with an open hand,” causing the officer to lose balance. Morris is said to have then tried to flee the scene, resulting in the charges.

In a statement to The Advocate, a public information officer for the police department confirmed some details surrounding the case.

Morris, 37, has been charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to the statement.

The incident involved a St. Louis City probation office, aged 32, losing control of his vehicle – a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe – and crashing into the building. The officer, along with a 22-year-old passenger, were responding to a call for a “Department Accident,” according to the police department.

According to the police report, Morris became agitated, shouting “obscenities” and shoving a 56-year-old Hispanic male officer with 29 years of service in the chest. A second officer, a 45-year-old Black male with 14 years of service, attempted to handcuff Morris, leading to a physical struggle, the department claims. Morris was eventually subdued and taken to a hospital for a pre-existing condition.

The police statement emphasizes that no officers were injured in the vehicle accident and that the investigation is ongoing. The department has directed all further inquiries to the Circuit Attorney’s Office.