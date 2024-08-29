Scroll To Top
Abortion rights ballot initiatives are winning big in polls — even among Republicans

Shutterstock Creative

New polls of Arizona, Missouri, and Nevada voters have revealed strong support for ballot initiatives protecting the right to receive an abortion, even among Republicans.

Ten states will be voting on abortion ballot initiatives in November, and even GOP voters are ready to check "yes."

New polls of Arizona, Missouri, and Nevada voters have revealed strong support for ballot initiatives protecting the right to receive an abortion, even drawing support from the majority of registered Republicans.

50 percent of Republicans in Arizona and 54 percent of Republicans in Nevada said they would vote for their states’ proposed constitutional amendments to “establish the right to an abortion up until fetal viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health,” according to new polls from Fox News.

In Arizona, 73 percent of overall voters said they support the proposed amendment, including 95 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of independents. The only demographic with less than 50 percent backing was “white evangelicals" at 49 percent.

In Nevada, 75 percent of overall voters backed the initiative, including 95 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of independents. Even 58 percent of white evangelicals in the state expressed support for the amendment.

A new St. Louis University/YouGov poll in Missouri also revealed that 52 percent of voters overall support enshrining the right to abortion until fetal viability in the state constitution, despite majorities supporting Donald Trump for president and every local Republican running statewide.

Abortion protections will also appear on the ballot in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New York, and South Dakota. Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion ballot initiatives have appeared in seven states, and won in every single one.

Abortion is the number one issue for 12 percent of voters overall, according to a March poll from KFF. It is also the top priority among 19 percent of women in states where the procedure is banned, and 17 percent of women under the age of 50.

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
