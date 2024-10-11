Abortion is the most important issue for women under 30 in the election: survey

Abortion access is now the most important issue for women under the age of 30 in the upcoming election.

Nearly two out of every five women under the age of 30 (39 percent) said abortion is the most important issue to their vote in November, according to a recent survey from KFF, surpassing inflation. This is double the amount the organization recorded in the spring, when just one in every five women in the same age range listed abortion as their most important issue.

The report noted that Kamala Harris's nomination after President Joe Bide withdrew especially motivated women voters, stating that "Harris’ increased campaign rhetoric on reproductive rights also seems to be resonating with the Democratic base, notably younger Democratic women voters."

Democratic women of reproductive age (under age 50) were almost twice as likely than others to say that they trust Harris “a lot” on issues related to abortion. Women voters across party lines were also twice as likely to say they trust Harris to do a better job on abortion, birth control, and IVF access than former president Donald Trump.

The report also states that "women voters, especially Democratic and Black women voters, are now more satisfied with their choices for president and more motivated to vote than they were back in June."

The amount of Democratic women voters who said they are satisfied with their candidate has increased by 39 percentage points, including a 30-point increase among Black women. Majorities of both groups also said they are “more motivated” to vote in the upcoming election than in previous presidential elections, with many directly citing Harris replacing Biden as the main factor.

"Republican women voters, on the other hand, who were more positive back in early summer than their Democratic counterparts, now trail behind in both candidate satisfaction and motivation to vote," the report reads.

