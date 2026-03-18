At Creating Change, LGBTQ+ activists gathered to confront turbulent times

Right before a winter snow fell on Washington, D.C., in January, about 2,000 LGBTQ+ activists gathered for the National LGBTQ Task Force’s annual conference, Creating Change.

The event, which is built around workshops and plenary sessions about organizing and LGBTQ+ rights, took place at the Washington Hilton, the iconic property where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981 and which hosts the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner and other marquee Washington events.

Organizing session at the Creating Change annual conference Jeevan Portraits

2026’s program took place while, just blocks away, the Trump administration continued to target LGBTQ+ rights, especially the rights of transgender people. Neither the moment nor the location was lost on Task Force organizers.

Participants at Creating Change Neha Balachandran

“In this dire moment for American democracy, our people are being targeted, isolated, and exhausted — our annual homecoming is how we remember that community is our greatest source of power. Creating Change isn’t about reacting to crisis; it’s about investing long-term in the relationships, leadership, and infrastructure that allow our movement to respond with precision and purpose,” says Fernando Z. López, senior strategist and Creating Change director.

Actress and model Dominique Jackson walks the runway at Creating Change Carina Mask

While difficult discussions were had about the realities of what’s happening in the U.S., the conference also served as a safe place for queer activists to mingle and spend time with colleagues from across the country. Organizers put on a ballroom competition and after-conference gatherings, allowing participants to let loose and relax before diving back into their advocacy work.

Kierra Johnson, president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, speaks at Creating Change Carina Mask

“By sharpening our strategy while grounding us in joy, hard truths, and shared responsibility, we set the movement up to survive this moment and shape what comes after it,” López says.