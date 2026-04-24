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Ron DeSantis signs law that could strip Florida of Pride celebrations

Critics say the law’s vague language puts events and LGBTQ+ visibility at risk.

ron desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the Boom Belt: A Return to First Principles in Public Markets conference on April 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida has already largely derailed the promotion of diversity by the state, and a new law now threatens Pride events across the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that prohibits any local government in Florida from making diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. That’s part of a long battle against so-called DEI in the state, which has already banned the values in higher education. He deployed significant white grievance language as he signed legislation at a ceremony in Central Florida.

“I would think with DEI ⁠the disfavored groups, number one obviously, would be white males and I think they've been discriminated against," DeSantis said.

The bill allows individuals to sue local governments that implement DEI programs.

The legislation, according to Florida Politics, defines DEI as efforts to “manipulate or otherwise influence the composition of employees with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation other than to ensure that hiring is conducted in accordance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.”

Related: Anti-DEI bill threatening Florida Pride events gains momentum in GOP legislature

But LGBTQ+ advocates have specifically voiced concern that this could shut down Pride events.

“It threatens nondiscrimination ordinances, specialized community health programs, recognizing culturally significant events like Pride Month or Black History Month, and more,” reads an opposition statement from Equality Florida.

Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican representing Miami Beach, has suggested otherwise.

“Pride is not under threat, and it definitely isn’t going anywhere,” he said. "If anything, this moment presents an opportunity to both strengthen and expand the event and ensure it continues to thrive for decades to come as a cultural festival that celebrates community, supports local businesses, and contributes to the vitality of Miami Beach.”

Critics say the new law still allows equal opportunity programs and for cultural events to take place in Florida cities. But it doesn’t allow cities to run programs promoting diversity.

Related: Florida Republicans pass bill empowering Ron DeSantis to oust local officials who support LGBTQ+ Pride

Related: Florida Pride Organizers Weigh Navigating DeSantis's Anti-Drag Law or Canceling Events

“The bill is necessary because cities and counties have been funding and promoting divisive activities under the guise of DEI,” said Florida Sen. Clay Yarborough.

The law goes into effect on January 1.

Equality Florida did convince lawmakers to make carve-outs in the law to allow preservation of the Pulse memorial in Orlando and for states to issue permits, but not promote Pride. But the law remains an existential threat, the group’s leadership said.

“This law is deeply concerning and deliberately vague, sending a clear message that celebrating diversity and supporting LGBTQ Floridians can carry legal and political risk. It targets not only local governments but every community that works to create inclusive, welcoming spaces. Our communities have faced unjust laws before, and responded with resilience, strength, and solidarity,” said Jon Harris Maurer, Equality Florida’s Public Policy Director.

“Equality Florida will continue to stand with local leaders, community organizations, and residents to ensure that LGBTQ people remain visible, celebrated, and supported. Pride will continue, programs that support inclusion will continue, and our communities will remain strong despite attempts to intimidate or silence them.”

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