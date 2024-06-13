Scroll To Top
New docuseries goes behind the curtain to explore the mysteries of The Wizard of Oz

Mysteries of Oz: 85 Questions Answered will delve into the magic and the myths behind the making of the iconic 1939 film — and what it means to LGBTQ+ audiences.

There’s no film like The Wizard of Oz.

Beloved by LGBTQ+ audiences and anyone who ever wanted to go over the rainbow, it’s one of the small number of movies deserving of the overused descriptor “iconic.” But there are many rumors, myths, and mysteries surrounding it — and a new docuseries promises to explore them.

Mysteries of Oz: 85 Questions Answered, a three-part series now in production at AMS Pictures, “takes a fresh approach, celebrating the beloved 1939 film by highlighting its impact on diverse audiences, with a special focus on its significance to the LGBTQ+ community,” says a press release from the company. “Emphasizing inclusion and belonging, it explores how The Wizard of Oz and its star, Judy Garland, resonate with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. The series also examines Oz adaptations like The Wiz and Wicked, showcasing their contributions to Oz’s enduring legacy.”

The series will showcase “newly discovered truths” while shattering “age-old myths and misconceptions, revealing the enchanting world behind what the Library of Congress recognizes as the most-watched movie ever,” according to AMS.

Wizard of Oz documentary behind the curtain movie experts Ginger Minj Gregory Maguire Joey LuftFrom left: Ginger Minj, Gregory Maguire, and Joey LuftAMS Pictures

Mysteries of Oz is written and produced by Randy Schmidt, directed by Brad Osborne, and executive-produced by Andy Streitfeld. It will feature interviews with a diverse group of Oz aficionados. They include drag queen Ginger Minj;Wicked author Gregory Maguire; Joey Luft, son of Judy Garland; Jane Lahr, daughter of Bert Lahr; Bill Stillman and Jay Scarfone, authors of The Road to Oz: The Evolution, Creation, and Legacy of a Motion Picture Masterpiece; Nichelle Lewis, the star of Broadway’s 2024 revival of The Wiz; and many more.

“We love someone who bears the weight of the world and remains fabulous despite it all,” Minj says in the press release, commenting on the LGBTQ+ community’s love for Garland. “Many of us relate to her because we’ve been told we’re too fat, not pretty enough, or don’t sing well enough. Any criticism imaginable was thrown at this young lady, yet she still became a shining star.”

Schmidt, a fan of The Wizard of Oz since his childhood, says the docuseries grew out of his lifelong fascination with the film. “This project delves deep into the untold stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and enduring enigmas that have intrigued fans for decades,” he says in his filmmaker’s statement. “From exploring the mysterious casting decisions to uncovering the truth behind legendary on-set incidents, this series leaves no stone unturned.”

Mysteries of Oz will be available for distribution in late 2024. The Advocate has a first look at the just-released trailer, below.

Mysteries of Oz: 85 Questions Answered OFFICIAL TRAILERwww.youtube.com

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
