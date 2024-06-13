New docuseries goes behind the curtain to explore the mysteries of The Wizard of Oz

There’s no film like The Wizard of Oz.

Beloved by LGBTQ+ audiences and anyone who ever wanted to go over the rainbow, it’s one of the small number of movies deserving of the overused descriptor “iconic.” But there are many rumors, myths, and mysteries surrounding it — and a new docuseries promises to explore them.

Mysteries of Oz: 85 Questions Answered, a three-part series now in production at AMS Pictures, “takes a fresh approach, celebrating the beloved 1939 film by highlighting its impact on diverse audiences, with a special focus on its significance to the LGBTQ+ community,” says a press release from the company. “Emphasizing inclusion and belonging, it explores how The Wizard of Oz and its star, Judy Garland, resonate with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. The series also examines Oz adaptations like The Wiz and Wicked, showcasing their contributions to Oz’s enduring legacy.”

The series will showcase “newly discovered truths” while shattering “age-old myths and misconceptions, revealing the enchanting world behind what the Library of Congress recognizes as the most-watched movie ever,” according to AMS.

From left: Ginger Minj, Gregory Maguire, and Joey Luft AMS Pictures

Mysteries of Oz is written and produced by Randy Schmidt, directed by Brad Osborne, and executive-produced by Andy Streitfeld. It will feature interviews with a diverse group of Oz aficionados. They include drag queen Ginger Minj;Wicked author Gregory Maguire; Joey Luft, son of Judy Garland; Jane Lahr, daughter of Bert Lahr; Bill Stillman and Jay Scarfone, authors of The Road to Oz: The Evolution, Creation, and Legacy of a Motion Picture Masterpiece; Nichelle Lewis, the star of Broadway’s 2024 revival of The Wiz; and many more.

“We love someone who bears the weight of the world and remains fabulous despite it all,” Minj says in the press release, commenting on the LGBTQ+ community’s love for Garland. “Many of us relate to her because we’ve been told we’re too fat, not pretty enough, or don’t sing well enough. Any criticism imaginable was thrown at this young lady, yet she still became a shining star.”

Schmidt, a fan of The Wizard of Oz since his childhood, says the docuseries grew out of his lifelong fascination with the film. “This project delves deep into the untold stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and enduring enigmas that have intrigued fans for decades,” he says in his filmmaker’s statement. “From exploring the mysterious casting decisions to uncovering the truth behind legendary on-set incidents, this series leaves no stone unturned.”

Mysteries of Oz will be available for distribution in late 2024. The Advocate has a first look at the just-released trailer, below.