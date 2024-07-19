John Deere is the latest company to turn its back on Black people, the LGBTQ+ community, and women

In a disheartening move that echoes Tractor Supply Company’s recent actions of stepping away from Pride events, John Deere, the iconic farm equipment maker, has abandoned its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, effectively turning its back on its Black,LGBTQ+, and women employees and customers. The Tuesday announcement states that the company will no longer support “social orcultural awareness” events and will audit its training materials to ensure they are free of “socially motivated messages.”
“John Deere was founded in America’s heartland nearly 200 years ago by an entrepreneur deeply committed to delivering innovative products to his customers. We’re proud of this legacy, and it continues to drive us today,” the company said in a statement on socialmedia. “To best serve our customers and employees, Deere is always listening to feedback and looking for opportunities to improve.”
John Deere also said, “We will no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events.Business Resource Groups will exclusively be focused on professional development, networking, mentoring, and supporting talent recruitment efforts. Auditing all company-mandated training materials and policies to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages, while being in compliance with federal, state, and local laws. Reaffirming within the business that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.”
This retreat comes after weeks of pressure from conservative activists, notably led by Robby Starbuck, who has waged a campaign against what he describes as the “woke agenda” of corporate America,according toThe Washington Post. Following this announcement, Starbuck celebrated the decision on social media, declaring it a victory in the fight against DEI.
The backlash was immediate and intense. Eric Bloem, vice president of programs and corporate advocacy at theHuman Rights Campaign, condemned John Deere’s decision as “a direct result of a coordinated attack by far-right extremists on American business.” John Boyd Jr., founder of the National Black Farmers Association, called for a boycott and the resignation of Deere’s CEO, John C. May.
During Pride Month in June, Tractor Supply, another major retailer, announced it would significantly scale back its DEI programs following similar conservative backlash. TheTennessee-based company eliminated DEI roles, retired DEI goals, and ceased sponsoring Pride festivals and voting initiatives. These changes came after a social media campaign led by Starbuck, who accused the company of promoting “woke priorities.” The fallout from Tractor Supply’s decision sparked outrage among civil rights groups and led to calls for boycotts.