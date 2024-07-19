John Deere is the latest company to turn its back on Black people, the LGBTQ+ community, and women

In a disheartening move that echoes Tractor Supply Company’s recent actions of stepping away from Pride events, John Deere, the iconic farm equipment maker, has abandoned its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, effectively turning its back on its Black, LGBTQ +, and women employees and customers. The Tuesday announcement states that the company will no longer support “social or cultural awareness” events and will audit its training materials to ensure they are free of “socially motivated messages.”

“John Deere was founded in America’s heartland nearly 200 years ago by an entrepreneur deeply committed to delivering innovative products to his customers. We’re proud of this legacy, and it continues to drive us today,” the company said in a statement on social media . “To best serve our customers and employees, Deere is always listening to feedback and looking for opportunities to improve.”

John Deere also said, “We will no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events. Business Resource Groups will exclusively be focused on professional development, networking, mentoring, and supporting talent recruitment efforts. Auditing all company-mandated training materials and policies to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages, while being in compliance with federal, state, and local laws. Reaffirming within the business that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.”

This retreat comes after weeks of pressure from conservative activists, notably led by Robby Starbuck, who has waged a campaign against what he describes as the “woke agenda” of corporate America, according to The Washington Post. Following this announcement, Starbuck celebrated the decision on social media, declaring it a victory in the fight against DEI.

The backlash was immediate and intense. Eric Bloem, vice president of programs and corporate advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign , condemned John Deere’s decision as “a direct result of a coordinated attack by far-right extremists on American business.” John Boyd Jr., founder of the National Black Farmers Association, called for a boycott and the resignation of Deere’s CEO, John C. May.