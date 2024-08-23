Jack Daniel's and Harley-Davidson drop DEI programs after conservatives whine

Jack Daniel's and Harley Davidson have each announced that they are ending all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts after extremists threatened "anti-woke" boycotts.

The motorcycle company announced Monday that it would be reviewing its sponsorships and pulling out of the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) corporate equality index, while also ensuring that employee training will remain "absent of socially motivated content."

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” the corporation wrote. “As a company, we take this issue very seriously, and it is our responsibility to respond with clarity, action and facts.”

The whiskey maker also told its employees in an email Wednesday that it would no longer participate in initiatives like the HRC campaign, and that it would end "quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions."

"We will continue to foster an inclusive work environment where everyone is welcomed, respected, and able to bring their best self to work," the message from executive leadership stated. "We know it will not be easy to navigate the road ahead, but please know our deep belief in, and respect for, each of you remains constant."

