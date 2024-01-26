Scroll To Top
Moriarty’s bar in Philadelphia criticized for transphobic job ad seeking ‘biologically male’ bartender

A Craigslist listing for a “biologically male”’ bartender at a historic Philadelphia bar draws national attention and condemnation from city officials and LGBTQ+ advocates.

A Pennsylvania restaurant is under investigation for potentially violating an anti-discrimination law in the state.

Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia’s Midtown Village has become the focus of negative attention after a job listing seeking a “biologically male” bartender was posted on Craigslist. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the ad, which has since been removed, drew widespread criticism from city officials and LGBTQ+ groups for its discriminatory nature.

The ad, posted on Wednesday, specified that applicants for the “Male Bartender (Center City)” position at Moriarty’s must be “biologically male.”

Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, condemned the ad as “extremely problematic and absolutely transphobic.” Along with the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, Morrison’s office is investigating the issue, pointing out the illegality of employment discrimination based on race, religion, gender, or sexual identity under federal and state laws, the Inquirer reports.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on various factors, was amended in 2018 to include gender identity and expression as protected classes.

According to the Inquirer, Moriarty’s, a historic establishment near the Forrest Theater, has been a part of Philadelphia’s bar scene since 1974 under the ownership of John Ferry. The bar’s location near the Gayborhood, a renowned LGBTQ-friendly district in Philadelphia, has added to the controversy.

Moriarty’s management has not yet commented on the situation.

Deja Lynn Alvarez, deputy director of World Health Care Infrastructures and the first openly transgender woman to run for Philadelphia city council, expressed concern over the ad’s placement in a typically LGBTQ-friendly area.

“My first thought was ‘what the hell are they thinking?’” she told the paper.

Rue Landau, a City Council member and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve on it, said that the job listing clearly violates the city’s Fair Practices Ordinance. Landau expects an uncomplicated investigation because of the overt nature of the job listing, saying, “I am confident it will be an easy, open and shut case.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
