Scroll To Top
Crime

Gay San Francisco Supervisor candidate reveals he was the victim of alleged homophobic hate crime

Trevor Chandler
Official Trevor Chandler Website

Trevor Chandler said he was canvassing for votes in the Mission District when the man attacked.

An out gay man said he was the victim of a frightening homophobic assault while campaigning for a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Trevor Chandler said he was about to canvass a street in his Mission District neighborhood on Sunday, July 23, when a man started yelling homophobic slurs at him.

He said he crossed the street to avoid a confrontation, but the man followed Chandler. The man then lifted what prosecutors described as a “four-foot A-frame sign” and hurled it at him.

It was at this point Chandler understood the seriousness of the situation.

“I realized it was more than just some random one-off situation,” Chandler told local NBC affiliate KNTV. “It was something much more serious and scary.”

Chandler used his cell phone to call the police while the man followed him. He was able to seek safety in the apartment of strangers. The man fled the scene on foot but returned while police were taking Chandler’s statement. He was immediately detained by the police.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday identified the man as Jeffrey Landon, 58, in a press release. He has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and an additional hate crime count.

“Hate crimes have no place in San Francisco and will be prosecuted,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We are proud of our diversity and will do everything we can to protect the safety of all our people. Hate crimes deeply impact individual victims and the larger community by sowing hate, mistrust, and division. We will not allow hate to flourish in San Francisco and stand for justice.”

Chandler, who was endorsed last week as the top pick of the San Francisco Democratic Party in the race for the District 9 Supervisor seat, told the Bay Area Reporter the attack was “pretty scary” and left him “shaken” despite his “fairly stoic” disposition.

But Chandler also said he remains undaunted, that the attacks underscore his focus on crime and safety issues, and that he will not stop canvassing streets.

“This is sadly too common,” he told the Reporter. “Too many folks in San Francisco are experiencing incidents like this, and it reinforces why I’m so serious about safety in my campaign and I’m grateful for the SFPD and the DA, Brooke Jenkins, very quickly acting on this, and I’m going to keep going door-to-door. Nothing’s going to stop me from going out to talk to voters.”

Landon pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held without bail. He is due next in court on August 6 for a preliminary hearing.

CrimeYahoo Feed
san franciscoboard of supervisorscaliforniatrevor chandler
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio