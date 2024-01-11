Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband accused of assaulting son

The ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting one of the couple’s sons. It comes only days after Lauren Boebert and her ex were involved in a fight at a local restaurant.

Jayson Boebert was arrested for allegedly shoving his thumb into one of their son’s mouths during a confrontation on Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., according to The Denver Post. This arrest follows a recent public dispute between Jayson and Lauren Boebert at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt.



Jayson Boebert “shoved [his son] by placing one hand in the area of his throat/neck and pushing back,” the affidavit says, according to the Post. “(The son) became upset at this point and a physical altercation began between Jayson and him. During the physical altercation, Jayson stuck his right-hand thumb into (his son’s) mouth. While Jayson dug his thumb into (his son’s) mouth, (his son) felt that Jayson was going to pull his tooth out.”

After the fight, the son called Lauren Boebert and the police. The affidavit states that Jayson Boebert grabbed a gun and left the house.

Jayson Boebert faces misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing, and disorderly conduct charges.

On Saturday, Jayson Boebert reportedly became aggressive and belligerent with police officers. He was escorted out of the Miner’s Claim restaurant after reportedly yelling and cursing at the cops. For the Saturday incident, Jayson Boebert claimed he was punched in the nose by Lauren Boebert, a claim she denied, stating the interaction was less aggressive. During this incident, officers noted Jayson Boebert’s high intoxication and his refusal to leave the restaurant, leading to a forceful removal by the police.

Jayson Boebert, after being released on bail, expressed in a phone interview with the Post that he did not wish to press charges following Saturday's altercation, framing the situation as a difficult conversation with his ex-wife. Lauren Boebert has denied the allegations of physical assault and described the ongoing situation as escalating and saddening.