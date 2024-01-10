Scroll To Top
Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested on assault and mischief charges

The charges against Jayson Boebert come days after he and Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly fought in a restaurant.

Cwnewser

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Republican Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, was arrested on misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges days after a reported fight at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt. However, whether these charges are directly related to the restaurant incident remains unclear.

According to records from the Garfield County jail, Jayson Boebert, 43, was released on Tuesday after posting bail, which amounted to $1,000 for the criminal mischief charge and $1,500 for the assault charge. Records for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show that Boebert is also facing additional charges stemming from the arrest, including allegations of prohibited aiming of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing, and disorderly conduct involving an offensive gesture, the Denver Postreports.

Related: Neighbors Call 911 on GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Husband

Jayson Boebert’s arrest occurred after an incident on Saturday during which the pair allegedly had a physical altercation. While the precise details of the altercation remain the subject of an ongoing investigation led by the Silt Police Department, Chief Mike Kite previously confirmed to The Advocate that investigators are seeking additional witnesses and carefully reviewing video evidence.

Jayson Boebert initially claimed that Lauren Boebert had punched him during the altercation, but later, speaking to The Denver Post, he retracted his intention to press charges. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation,” he said.

Related: Lauren Boebert involved in physical fight with ex-husband in Colorado restaurant

This arrest adds to a series of public incidents involving the Boeberts. In August 2022, neighbors raised concerns about Jayson Boebert’s behavior, including allegations of property damage and driving under the influence. No charges were filed following the incident. Additionally, in September, Lauren Boebert was removed from a theater in Denver for disruptive behavior, including vaping and sexual groping, during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.

Boebert, who narrowly secured re-election in 2022, recently switched her intention to run for election to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, citing personal life changes, including her divorce, as influencing factors. Political observers and constituents have scrutinized this move.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeColoradoRepublican PartyYahoo FeedNews
lauren boebertjayson boebertpeoplesocietyrepublican partycoloradonewscrimeassault
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
