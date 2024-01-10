Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested on assault and mischief charges

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Republican Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, was arrested on misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges days after a reported fight at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt. However, whether these charges are directly related to the restaurant incident remains unclear.



According to records from the Garfield County jail, Jayson Boebert, 43, was released on Tuesday after posting bail, which amounted to $1,000 for the criminal mischief charge and $1,500 for the assault charge. Records for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show that Boebert is also facing additional charges stemming from the arrest, including allegations of prohibited aiming of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing, and disorderly conduct involving an offensive gesture, the Denver Postreports.

Jayson Boebert’s arrest occurred after an incident on Saturday during which the pair allegedly had a physical altercation. While the precise details of the altercation remain the subject of an ongoing investigation led by the Silt Police Department, Chief Mike Kite previously confirmed to The Advocate that investigators are seeking additional witnesses and carefully reviewing video evidence.

Jayson Boebert initially claimed that Lauren Boebert had punched him during the altercation, but later, speaking to The Denver Post, he retracted his intention to press charges. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation,” he said.

This arrest adds to a series of public incidents involving the Boeberts. In August 2022, neighbors raised concerns about Jayson Boebert’s behavior, including allegations of property damage and driving under the influence. No charges were filed following the incident. Additionally, in September, Lauren Boebert was removed from a theater in Denver for disruptive behavior, including vaping and sexual groping, during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.

Boebert, who narrowly secured re-election in 2022, recently switched her intention to run for election to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, citing personal life changes, including her divorce, as influencing factors. Political observers and constituents have scrutinized this move.