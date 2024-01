The Campaign for Southern Equality office in Asheville, N.C., was broken into over the weekend, with the burglar taking the LGBTQ+ nonprofit's safe.

The incident occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m., at the CSE's local office space in the basement of the First Congregational Church. The organization said that church security camera footage showed one person take their safe, which included "a small amount of cash and several undeposited checks."

"No other items or information were taken. There is no indication that any confidential information was accessed," the group shared in a public statement, adding, "As an organization that serves the LGBTQ+ community we are deeply familiar with concerns of safety and privacy."

While the person "disturbed items in the office," CSE said that "there is nothing to suggest that the break-in was politically or personally motivated." No staff were present at the office at the time, and no one was harmed. Related: LGBTQ+ Groups to North Carolina School District: State's 'Don't Say Gay' Law Is Discrimination The group explained that there were "no graffiti, notes or other communications" left by the individual, and that their "pictures and other memorabilia were undisturbed and left up on the walls and on desks." CSE said that it is now working with local law enforcement, and will be taking measures to "strengthen security systems," which it noted it has been working on for the past year. "We are grateful for the community’s support and solidarity around this unsettling incident and beyond," the organization continued. "Thankfully no one was harmed and CSE will be able to continue operations this coming week without too much interruption. Our commitment to working toward lived and legal equality for all LGBTQ+ Southerners is unwavering."

CSE has declined to further comment on the investigation.