Reward offered as Florida police hunt killer of Black transgender man

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who murdered a Black transgender man outside a popular shopping and entertainment complex last month.

Tee Arnold, 36, also known as Lagend Billions, was shot near Strike 10 Bowling at the Village at Gulfstream Park in the early morning hours of April 3.

The alleged female shooter reportedly called authorities to report she had shot her boyfriend.

“Caller advising her friend just got shot. Line disconnected,” a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner said, according to local ABC affiliate WSVN. “She’s advising she shot her boyfriend.”

Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. where they found Arnold suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he died on April 7.

Shortly before his death, Arnold had claimed his life was in danger in posts to social media. Hallandale Beach police do not believe this is a bias crime and are instead looking for a woman suspect known to Arnold.

Capt. Aaron Smith of the Hallandale Beach Police Department described the shooting as “an isolated incident between two people who knew each other” to Rosh Lowe of local ABC affiliate WPLG last month.

“These two individuals got into a disagreement,” Smith said. “One of them shot the other and fled the scene. The victim, a transgender male, was transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently in critical condition.”

He said investigators have identified a female suspect, but provided little additional information on the suspect.

Family and friends paid tribute to Arnold in social media posts, noting his loving and supportive nature.

“I thank you for always answering the phone when I was lost, for never being afraid to tell me when I’m wrong, telling me to pray when I was weak, always offering words of encouragement,” friend Cece Gates wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for blessing the world with your greatness, laughter, and good energy,” Gates added. “Thank you for showing the world that there is nothing better than being your true authentic self.”

Gulfstream Park is a massive thoroughbred racing, entertainment, shopping, and gaming complex in southern Broward County. Gulfstream Park first opened in 1939 and has three different racing courses. The Village at Gulfstream Park is an upscale shopping and entertainment experience featuring fashion, home furnishings, health and beauty, and other retailers.

Video taken outside Strike 10 Bowling after the shooting showed a chaotic scene with dozens of people filming first responders as they secured the scene and administered CPR to the wounded victim.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest in Arnold’s death is asked to call Hallandale Beach police at (954) 457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.