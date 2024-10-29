Two Texas trans women were kidnapped and assaulted. Their accused attacker faces six felonies

A man in Texas has been indicted on several felonies and federal hate crime charges after being identified in a 2022 string of attacks on transgender women in Houston, Texas.

Salih Ali Mohammed Alhemoud, 30, was indicted Wednesday on six felony charges related to the kidnapping and assault of two trans women he met through Grindr during a crime spree in the summer of 2022, according to an FBI complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas via the Houston Chronicle.

One woman told law enforcement that she invited Alhemoud to her home after connecting with him on the dating app only for him to take out a pistol and demand money. When she told him she did not have any cash, he used the gun to hit her and threatened to kill her, saying she was "a demon like all the others, all you trans people."

After the woman escaped her apartment and contact law enforcement, she was able to use the "Find my iPhone" feature on her phone to track Alhemoud, who had taken her purse. Officers located Alhemoud at his home, prompting other victims to come forward.