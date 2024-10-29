Scroll To Top
Crime

Two Texas trans women were kidnapped and assaulted. Their accused attacker faces six felonies

mugshot Salih Alhemoud Houston texas over police cars crime scene
mugshot via FBI Houston; background via shutterstock

Salih Ali Mohammed Alhemoud, 30, was indicted Wednesday on six felony charges related to the kidnapping and assault of two trans women he met through Grindr.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

A man in Texas has been indicted on several felonies and federal hate crime charges after being identified in a 2022 string of attacks on transgender women in Houston, Texas.

Salih Ali Mohammed Alhemoud, 30, was indicted Wednesday on six felony charges related to the kidnapping and assault of two trans women he met through Grindr during a crime spree in the summer of 2022, according to an FBI complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas via the Houston Chronicle.

One woman told law enforcement that she invited Alhemoud to her home after connecting with him on the dating app only for him to take out a pistol and demand money. When she told him she did not have any cash, he used the gun to hit her and threatened to kill her, saying she was "a demon like all the others, all you trans people."

After the woman escaped her apartment and contact law enforcement, she was able to use the "Find my iPhone" feature on her phone to track Alhemoud, who had taken her purse. Officers located Alhemoud at his home, prompting other victims to come forward.

Two other victims said that they invited Alhemoud to their shared apartment after he contacted one of them on Instagram, and that he threatened them with a pistol after arriving while calling them slurs. A separate group consisting of two trans women and a gay man told police that they were in an apartment with Alhemoud when he threatened to kill them and then robbed them.

Alhemoud was finally detained shortly after robbing the group during a road-rage incident in which he threatened two drivers with his pistol after they honked at him, leading to a high-speed chase with police that resulted in him crashing. He was charged with aggravated assault and robbery in addition to federal hate crime charges.

Hate crimes against transgender people have drastically increased in Texas, according to a report from LGBTQ+ groups in the state earlier this year, which found that the number of cases doubled between 2019 and 2023, when Texas Republican lawmakers filed a record 141 bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community in just 2023 alone.

Alhemoud's latest charges are on top of those he received in 2022. He has been in custody since his arrest and will be arraigned Tuesday.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeTexasWomenYahoo FeedHate CrimesTransgenderNews
anti-lgbtq+ billsfederal chargesassaultcrime spreedeath threatsfbifederal bureau of investigationfelony chargesfirearmsgun violencehate crimeshoustonindictmentkidnappingpistolrobberysouthern district of texastrans womentransgender rightstransgender womencrime
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio