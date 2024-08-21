Scroll To Top
Election

A transgender woman wins Democratic primary for Florida House seat, and aims to make history

Ashley Brundage transgender woman wins Democratic primary for Florida House seat
Equality Florida Action PAC via Facebook; x.com via @ashleytbrundage

Ashley Brundage will run in a battleground seat in November against a Republican incumbent.

A transgender woman won the Democratic nomination for a Florida House seat on Tuesday night.

Ashley Brundage, the founder and president of Empowering Differences. She won more than 81 percent of the vote in Florida House District 65’s Democratic Primary, which means she will now advance to face incumbent Republican Florida Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman in November. There, she will have a fighting chance in a district where a majority of voters favored President Joe Biden in 2020 over Republican former President Donald Trump. The district swung red in 2022 as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a landslide re-election and enacted an anti-LGBTQ agenda.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to announce that we’ve won the Democratic primary election with a resounding victory over 80% for Florida State House District 65!” Brundage posted on X.

If elected, Brundage would be the first transgender member of the Florida Legislature in state history. She will be one of three Democratic LGBTQ candidates looking to flip Florida House seats, along with Nate Douglas and Joe Saunders. Agenda PAC recently announced they will support both Saunders and Douglas as priority races nationwide. Both of those candidates won Democratic nominations without opposition, and support may soon now flood to Brundage.

But the election results were not as positive on Tuesday for another out Democrat running for a seat in the Florida Legislature.

Chad Klitzman ultimately won just 35 percent of the vote in the open Florida Senate District 35 Primary, losing to former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief. Klitzman had the endorsement of Equality Florida but Sharief had run for the seat just two years prior.

Of note, Sharief promised to be a supporter of LGBTQ rights and job protections in Florida, and to advocate for trans people under fire in the state. The district leans heavily Democratic.

ElectionTransgenderPolitics
2024 electionashley brundagebarbara shariefchad klitzmanfloridaflorida gov ron desantisjoe saunderslgbtq candidatesmaria revellespresident joe bidentrans peopletrans womantransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio