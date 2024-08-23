Scroll To Top
Election

Florida's anti-LGBTQ+ policies could spread across U.S. if Trump is elected, rep says

Florida reps Lois Frankel Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Courtesy Office of Rep. Lois Frankel via Facebook; Courtesy Office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz via Facebook

U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel talk to The Advocate about the damage Republican policies are causing in their state.

Cwnewser

Florida could be a “forerunner” of Republicans’ anti-LGBTQ agenda across the country if Donald Trump is re-elected as president, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz warns.

In a conversation with The Advocate after the Democratic National Convention’s Women’s Caucus meeting, Wasserman Schultz expressed grave concerns about the direction her state has taken under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She drew parallels between Florida’s policies and the broader MAGA agenda, specifically pointing to the state's near-total abortion ban, the "Don’t Say Gay" law, and efforts to whitewash African-American history as key indicators of the Republican Party’s extreme stance.

"I know firsthand what’s at stake for women because I represent the state of Florida," Wasserman Schultz said. "We have seen essentially the state version of what Project 2025 will be like if, God forbid, Donald Trump ever returns to the White House."

Wasserman Schultz emphasized that the election is not just about preventing Trump’s return but also about protecting fundamental freedoms, including the right to make personal healthcare decisions, access accurate and inclusive education, and live without the fear of government intrusion into private lives.

"We can elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and make sure that you have the freedom to make your own healthcare decisions without government and politicians interfering," she continued, highlighting the necessity of maintaining Democratic control to counteract the extreme measures being pushed by MAGA Republicans.

The contrast between parties

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida also spoke with The Advocate about the Democratic Party’s embrace of diversity and the exclusionary rhetoric of the GOP.

"You have a party of hope, of inclusivity, of welcoming people," Frankel said. "And then you have the party of, I think, just total invalidation."

She described the environment in Florida schools as a "horror story" for LGBTQ+ youth, who are being forced into hiding due to draconian laws that mandate the use of birth-assigned pronouns, among other restrictions.

"Florida’s a cesspool on freedom," Frankel said bluntly. "Social workers are in fear of having their licenses taken away if they say the wrong thing. It really is a horror show."

A message to LGBTQ+ people who want to visit Florida

Wasserman Schultz also addressed recent news that the Florida Tourism Department had removed a website promoting LGBTQ+ tourism in the state, a move she condemned as part of the broader "granular assault" on LGBTQ+ rights in Florida. Despite this, she encouraged LGBTQ+ individuals to continue visiting Florida, highlighting the state’s vibrant and welcoming communities, particularly in areas like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Miami.

"We are the best state in the country to come if you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community," she said. "There are lots of different places, including The Advocate and other incredible publications, where the LGBTQ+ community can find the incredible opportunities there are to vacation in our state."

Wasserman Schultz reassured potential visitors that Florida remains a place where LGBTQ+ individuals can enjoy their time and be themselves, despite the state government's attempts to erase their existence.

"You can age gracefully in Florida and have a blast doing it," she said.

Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
