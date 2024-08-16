Scroll To Top
Election

Here is how the Human Rights Campaign will be queering the Democratic National Convention

DNC 2024 queer speakers Maura Healey Wilson Cruz Sarah McBride Brandon Wolf
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for GLAAD

The LGBTQ+ organization will highlight support for LGBTQ+ rights in Chicago.

Cwnewser

As the Democratic National Convention prepares to kick off in Chicago next week, the Human Rights Campaign is set to bringLGBTQ-centered programming to the forefront. Starting on Sunday, HRC will lead efforts to ensure that LGBTQ+ voices are both heard and celebrated, offering a vibrant contrast to the often hostile rhetoric aimed at the community by Republicans in today’s political landscape.

Related: Democratic National Convention will be a celebration of diversity in Chicago, say queer staff

Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for HRC, shared his excitement with The Advocate about the convention and the organization’s ambitious plans.

“The energy is real,” Wolf said. “People really are excited, people really are hopeful, they’re feeling inspired.”

This energy, he explained, stems from the surge in enthusiasm that has gripped the Democratic Party since PresidentJoe Biden announced in July that he would not be standing for reelection, passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has chosen Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.

Wolf took a moment to heap praise on Biden.

“President Biden does not get enough credit for the work that he has done broadly,” Wolf said. “He’s been a remarkable president who’s gotten an immense amount of good done for the American people in a very short amount of time—pulling us out of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, putting the economy back together when it was on the brink, and advancing equality and freedom for people, especially LGBTQ+ people.”

HRC’s programming will begin with “Queering Sunday,” an event taking over Chicago’s North Halsted District — a popular LGBTQ+ neighborhood. “Everybody loves a good Sunday fun day with the LGBTQ+ community,” Wolf remarked. It will serve as a joyous kickoff to a week packed with panels, discussions, and gatherings to mobilize the LGBTQ+ community in the lead-up to November’s election, he said.

On Monday, HRC will host a creator studio at McCormick Place, where attendees can share their stories, sign up to volunteer, and pick up some exclusive Harris-Walz merchandise. According to Wolf, the studio will be a hub of activity, providing a space for attendees to engage directly with the campaign and each other.

HRC’s Monday’s LGBTQ+ convention kickoff event will feature panels with prominent voices like actors Wilson Cruz and Sophia Bush, journalists Eugene Daniels and Charlotte Clymer, influencer and author Blair Imani, and Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, who is poised to be the first transgender person elected to Congress. The panels will explore how to engage the LGBTQ+ community digitally and what messaging is most effective in today’s charged political environment. Daniels and HRC vice president of Strategic Outreach & Engagement Nik Harris will host the conversation.

Related: What is the Democratic National Convention?

The most high-profile convention speeches will happen during the evening events at the United Center, the primary venue for the convention’s prime-time programming. Biden will speak Monday night to open the convention with a tribute to his presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also address the convention on Monday.

On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama is expected to take the stage, followed by former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday, who will deliver remarks before Walz is formally introduced as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Harris will close out the convention with her acceptance speech on Thursday night, solidifying her position as the Democratic nominee.

The convention will also feature a series of DNC Constituency Caucus and Council meetings, providing a platform for various communities to discuss and highlight critical issues. The LGBTQ+ Caucus meetings will feature prominent speakers such asMassachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Monday and McBride on Wednesday.

Tuesday brings an invitation-only event co-hosted by HRC and Planned Parenthood. This partnership, Wolf explained, is a natural fit. “For us, it’s ‘we show up’; for them, it’s ‘we decide.’ That’s kind of the message, right? We show up, and we decide what happens in this election cycle.”

Wolf said HRC’s programming will conclude with house parties organized by the organization’s more than 50 steering committees nationwide. He explained that these gatherings are more than just social events; they’re strategic efforts to build momentum and ensure that the energy generated at the convention translates into action at the polls.

Harris has a long and storied record of support for the LGBTQ+ community, which Wolf was keen to highlight. “Kamala Harris has been a champion for LGBTQ+ people for her entire career—boldly, unapologetically,” Wolf said. He recalled her early advocacy, including officiating some of the first same-sex marriages in the country in 2004 as San Francisco district attorney and refusing to defend California’s discriminatory Prop 8 as attorney general. “This is a person who’s been a champion for LGBTQ+ people throughout her career,” he emphasized.

Harris’s deep connection with the LGBTQ+ community was on full display during a Pride Month reception at the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in June, where she hosted a celebration honoring LGBTQ+ lives and progress. At that event, Wolf introduced Harris, calling her “a leader who has always chosen to stand up for us.” Harris, in turn, spoke about the importance of remembering the struggles and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community while persisting in the fight for equality and justice.

A captivating aspect of Harris’s energized campaign has been her embrace of Beyoncé’s powerful anthem, “Freedom,” as her campaign theme song. The song, which has become synonymous with empowerment and resistance, was given special permission by Beyoncé herself to be used by the Harris-Walz campaign—a rare move by the superstar, known for her selective music licensing.

Wolf touched on a lighter, yet equally exciting, possibility: a rumored surprise appearance by Beyoncé at the convention. Kelley Robinson, HRC’s president, has been open about her admiration for the superstar, as she toldThe Advocate in a June interview. Robinson, a self-proclaimed “über-fan,” described how Beyoncé’s work, especially her Renaissance tour, has been a powerful celebration of Black queer culture.

“Of course, I hope Beyoncé is there,” Wolf said with a laugh. “But I also just want to say now we’re going to need medical assistance available for Kelley Robinson because she may faint if Beyoncé strolls out on stage.”

From Your Site Articles
ElectionHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)Yahoo FeedPoliticsChicago
2024 electionbarack obamabeyoncebill clintonchicagodemocratic national conventiondemocratic partyhillary clintonhuman rights campaignjoe bidenkamala harriskelley robinsontim walz
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio