Scroll To Top
Election

HRC's Kelley Robinson to DNC: We fight for LGBTQ+ freedom “without exception”

Kelley Robinson

Robinson delivered a stirring speech on a day that spotlighted LGBTQ+ rights.

trudestress

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday, highlighting the stories of her family and other LGBTQ+ Americans, and drawing a sharp contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“The story of America is the story of progress towards freedom. In just a few generations, my family went from being enslaved in Mississippi to the first free Black family in Muscatine, Iowa, to preparing to elect President Kamala Harris,” she said.

Robinson spoke on a day that spotlighted LGBTQ+ rights.

She also told the stories of LGBTQ+ trailblazers from across the country. The stories included those of a transgender Arizona young person whose courageous advocacy has helped safeguard equality in that state; a California couple, Sandy Stier and Kris Perry, whose marriage, officiated by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris, was the first in the state after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed California to stop enforcing the state’s ban on same sex marriages; and a Texas veteran whose service is a reminder of the community’s commitment to protecting and defending our freedoms and whose advocacy helped end “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

“We’re your family, classmates, and neighbors,” Robinson said. “Like Daniel, a trans kid in Tucson going to his first prom. Like Eric from San Antonio, who sacrificed in combat and battled to end ‘don’t ask, don’t tell. Like Sandy and Kris, the first same-sex couple to get legally married in California 11 years ago in a ceremony officiated by Kamala Harris.”

She contrasted Trump’s devastating Project 2025 agenda with the hope of a Harris presidency: “Donald Trump wants to erase us. He would ban our health care. Belittle our marriages. Bury our stories. But we’re not going anywhere.”

“We fight for lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, and trans freedom without exception,” she said to raucous applause. “Equality without exception. Joy without exception. And when we fight, we win.”

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
don't ask don't tellkelley robinsonproposition 8democratic national conventiondonald trumphuman rights campaignkamala harriskris perrylgbtq rightsmilitarypoliticsproject 2025
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio