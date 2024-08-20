A surprise Kamala Harris appearance & Joe Biden's emotional torch-passing at DNC

CHICAGO – Night one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago erupted in cheers Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris appeared unannounced, delighting the packed United Center and setting an electrifying tone for the evening. Audible gasps filled the hall as Harris took the stage at 8:10 p.m. CDT, and the initial shock quickly gave way to frenzied applause and standing ovations.



“It’s so good to be with everyone this evening in this hall and everyone at home,” Harris began, her words met with roaring applause. She expressed her deep gratitude to President Joe Biden , who would speak later in the evening, for his leadership and lifetime of service to the nation. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you,” Harris said, setting a tone of appreciation and respect that resonated throughout the night.

Harris then focused on the diverse coalition gathered in the room.

“Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation,” she said, acknowledging the attendees who represented “every corner of our country and every walk of life.” Her message was clear: the Democratic Party is united by a shared vision for the future, rooted in hope, faith, and love of country. “We will come together and declare with one voice as one people; we are moving forward with optimism, hope, and faith,” Harris declared, her words eliciting another vigorous round of applause.

Her speech was met with a thunderous standing ovation, capping off her unexpected appearance and energizing the crowd for the night ahead.

As the night went on, the Biden family took the stage to pay tribute to President Joe Biden’s decades of public service and officially pass the torch to Harris. First Lady Jill Biden led the tribute, delivering a moving speech highlighting the personal qualities that defined her husband’s career. Jill Biden spoke of the compassion and kindness that Joe Biden has shown throughout his life, from comforting grieving families to reading bedtime stories to their children after long days in the Senate.

“Joe knows that our nation’s strength doesn’t come from intimidation or cruelty. It comes from the small acts of kindness that heal deep wounds,” Jill Biden said, her voice filled with emotion. She also reflected on their late son Beau Biden’s close relationship with Harris, recalling how Beau recognized Harris’s potential when they first worked together.

“Our son Beau first worked with Kamala when he was Attorney General of Delaware,” she said. “He told me at the dinner table one night, ‘Mom, she’s special. Someone to keep your eye on.’ And he was right.”

Jill Biden expressed complete confidence in Harris’s ability to lead the nation forward. “Kamala and Tim, you will win, and you are inspiring a new generation,” she declared.

Next, Jill Biden introduced their daughter, Ashley Biden, who took the stage with her own emotional tribute to her father. Ashley shared intimate stories from her childhood that illustrated Joe Biden’s unwavering dedication to his family and his role as the “OG girl dad.” She recounted a vivid memory from the eve of her eighth birthday, when her father surprised her by returning home from Washington, D.C., to celebrate with her, only to leave shortly after to return to work. “That was a snapshot of one moment of one day on this extraordinary journey of being Joe Biden’s daughter,” she said.

Ashley Biden spoke of how her father’s public service inspired her career as a social worker, supporting formerly incarcerated women as they heal from past trauma and reclaim their lives. “Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else and nobody was better than me,” she said. She also spoke of the deep grief their family endured after losing Beau Biden to cancer and how her father’s strength and compassion helped them through the darkest days. “Dad had the capacity to step out of his own pain and absorb ours,” she said.

As Ashley concluded her speech, she introduced her father, and the room erupted in applause as Biden took the stage. His presence was met with a standing ovation that lasted several minutes. Biden began his speech by expressing his love and gratitude for his family, particularly his daughter Ashley, whom he called his “courageous heart.” He also took a moment to acknowledge the first lady, saying, “She still leaves me both breathless and speechless.”

Biden then transitioned into a detailed account of his administration’s achievements over the past four years, drawing sharp contrasts with the agenda of former President Donald Trump. He began by recounting the challenges the nation faced when he took office—an economy in shambles, a raging pandemic, and a democracy under threat following the insurrection at the Capitol.

“In that moment, I wasn’t looking to the past; I was looking to the future,” Biden said, emphasizing his belief that progress was and remains possible.

He highlighted significant accomplishments of his presidency, including the historic economic recovery, the creation of 16 million new jobs, record small business growth, and important strides in healthcare and climate action.

“We’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period,” Biden said, crediting Vice President Harris for her crucial role in these successes. He pointed out that it was Harris who cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, a move that Biden said was a victory for all Americans.

Biden also took the opportunity to address the ongoing threats to democracy, particularly from Donald Trump and his supporters. He condemned Trump’s divisive rhetoric and the violence it has incited, warning that the upcoming election is a battle for the soul of the nation.

“We’re facing an inflection point, one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now will determine the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come,” Biden said. He reiterated his commitment to standing against hate and violence in all its forms, vowing to continue fighting for an America where everyone has a fair shot.

As Biden reflected on his decision not to seek reelection, he expressed confidence in Harris’s ability to lead the country forward.

“Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career,” Biden said. He praised Harris as a leader of great integrity who is “tough, experienced, and has enormous integrity.” He assured the audience that Harris would be a president they could be proud of, one who would continue the work of building a better America.

Biden urged all Americans to support Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming election. “We saved democracy in 2020, and now we must save it again in 2024,” he said, calling on the crowd to vote, keep the Senate, and win back the House.

Biden reflected on his long career in public service, quoting a verse from a song that holds special meaning for him and his family called “American Anthem.”

Biden cited its lyrics: “The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day. What shall our legacy be? What will our children say? Let me know in my heart when my days are through America. America, I gave my best to you.”

He continued: “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you for 50 years. Like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation, and I’ve been blessed a million times over by the support of the American people. I was too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet and too old to stay as president. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you. I can honestly say, and I mean this from the Bible, give you my word as a Biden: I’m more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old United States Senator.”