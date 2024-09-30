Scroll To Top
Election

Texas GOP uses photo of trans man forced to compete against girls in 'boys competing with girls' mailer

Texas GOP mailer transgender misinformation targeting Colin Allred for Senate Ted Cruz opponent as tweeted by jaspscherer retweeted TexasGOP
Texas GOP mailer as tweeted on x.com by politics reporter @jaspscherer and retweeted by @TexasGOP

They can’t seem to get their bigotry right.

Cwnewser

A new TexasGOP mailer aimed at Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his senate seat, has come under fire for misrepresenting the story of Mack Beggs, a transgender man, to push an anti-transgender talking point. The mailer features a blurred image of Beggs, a former high school wrestler, with the text: “Colin Allred failed to protect women’s sports, supporting boys competing with girls.”

The problem with the bigoted attack? Beggs, 25, fought to compete with boys. According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas’s University Interscholastic League forced him to wrestle in the girls’ division because it mandates athletes compete based on their birth certificate gender. Beggs, who was undergoing hormone therapy at the time, repeatedly asked to wrestle boys, but the state refused, making him a target of public controversy when he won two state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Cruz and his allies have ramped up their criticism of Allred’s position on transgender athletes. A recent ad from the Cruz-aligned Super PAC, Truth and Courage PAC, depicts an actor resembling Allred tackling a teenage girl, seemingly alluding to his former NFL career. The spot, funded by the PAC, which has raised $8 million for Cruz’s reelection, reinforces the ongoing claim that Allred’s advocacy for transgender rights poses a threat to women’s sports, the Houston Chronicle reports.

After seeing the mailer, Beggs said he was worried for his loved ones’ safety. “How they’re using my photo, it’s just very misleading. It’s not OK,” he told reporters, adding that he’s seeking legal advice from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Beggs elaborated on his thoughts in an Instagram post on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting to collect my thoughts on this situation,” Beggs wrote. “The Republican State of Texas Government has decided to USE my image for yet again one of their political campaigns. I have already had a few people let me know about this campaign ad paid for and by the Republican Party in TX. NOT COOL. The fact they are STILL using my story and FACE for their political agendas. It’s sickening at this point.”


Last year, Allred voted against a bill that would bar trans women from competing in women’s sports, which Cruz has repeatedly used as a wedge issue. Recently, former Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Allred over Cruz.

ElectionTexasYahoo FeedRepublican PartyTransgender
2024 electioncolin allredgopmack beggsted cruztexastransgender
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
