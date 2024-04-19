Scroll To Top
Linda Perry opens up in new documentary, premiering in June at Tribeca Festival

"I felt proud of how revealing it is," Perry says of Let It Die Here.

Singer, songwriter, and producer Linda Perry opens up about her life crises, her driven nature, and her music in the new documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, which will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in June.

“When I watched this documentary for the first time, I felt proud of how revealing it is and a little scared,” Perry, who is a lesbian, said in a press release. “It gave me some clarity, because I was able to separate myself from the character on the screen and feel empathy for her. As much as I love being creative, I will admit that it’s also incredibly taxing at times. I don’t know how to make music without bringing my deepest emotions into it, and doing that can leave me feeling raw and exposed and vulnerable. But that is the tradeoff. In a way, all artists — who are doing it honestly, anyway — are sacrificing themselves to their art. This is what Let It Die Here is about.”

In a trailer for the film, Perry talks about having been abused physically and emotionally as a child and says that has created a pattern for her adult life. “I live in stress and high anxiety,” she says, noting that she pours herself into work so intensely that she punishes herself if she takes a day off.

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here - Official Trailerwww.youtube.com

She has had great success in her work. She was the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, a band that had a huge hit in the early 1990s with “What’s Up?” Since then, she has become a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, penning hits for Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and more. Her Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year in 2019 made her the first woman in 15 years to be nominated in the category.

The film features Parton, Aguilera, Kate Hudson, Brandi Carlile, Sara Gilbert (Perry’s ex-wife), and other friends and collaborators.

Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions,” the press release says. “Linda’s past and present collide as she seeks to answer the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind? The film features extraordinary access to the artist, including new footage, performances, and interviews with colleagues, family and friends.”

“Linda is one of the most iconic and original artists of our time, and I feel incredibly honored to have been let into her private world over the past couple of years,” director Don Hardy said in the release. “It was a tumultuous time for Linda, and bearing witness to her struggles and triumphs through it all made a profound impact on all of us involved. Now we look forward to welcoming audiences into her world too.”

The film will screen June 6 at 8 p.m. at the Indeed Theater at Spring Studios, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. at the Village East, and June 9 at 5:45 p.m. at the AMC 19th Street East. A full list of festival offerings is available here.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
