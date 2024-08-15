Health officials say risk of more fatal mpox outbreak remains ‘very low’ despite public health emergency

In response to the World Health Organization’s Wednesday declaration that the mpox virus is once again a global public health emergency of international concern, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued a statement affirming the nation’s readiness to manage potential cases of the more severe Clade I mpox strain. This strain is spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring African countries.

On Wednesday afternoon, HHS emphasized that the risk of Clade I mpox to the general public in the United States remains very low, with no known cases reported domestically. The department highlighted that the U.S. is well-prepared to detect, contain, and manage potential cases swiftly. “The United States has a robust surveillance system in place, including through clinical testing and wastewater analysis,” the HHS said in a statement . “We continue to encourage those at high risk to get vaccinated with the Jynneos mpox vaccine, which has been demonstrated to be safe and highly effective at preventing severe disease from mpox.”

Related: World Health Organization again declares mpox a global health emergency amid rising case threat

The Jynneos vaccine became widely accessible in April and is now available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and public health clinics across the U.S., ensuring broad accessibility.

Despite the availability of the vaccine, the U.S. government’s response to the 2022 mpox outbreak faced significant criticism. As highlighted by The Advocate in June, a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office identified several shortcomings in the federal response, including poor communication, inadequate coordination among agencies, and insufficient outreach to vulnerable populations.

In an interview with The Advocate, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided further insights into the situation. McQuiston acknowledged the seriousness of the Clade I outbreak in central Africa, noting, "There has been a very large outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo... It is a variant of the virus that causes mpox called Clade I, which historically has caused severe disease in a higher number of patients than we have seen in the past with Clade II." She added that while Clade I is expected to cause fewer fatalities in the U.S. than in the DRC, it could still result in more severe outcomes than the Clade II variant, with a proportionately higher number of deaths among those infected.

McQuiston reassured that while Clade I is more severe, it is not currently circulating in the U.S., and the CDC is actively testing all mpox cases to monitor any potential introduction of this strain. “Right now, there’s no evidence that this is circulating in Europe or in the U.S.,” she said. However, she urged vigilance among travelers and healthcare providers, especially for those who have recently been in the DRC or neighboring countries.

Related: The federal government failed on mpox. Ritchie Torres’s new bill addresses that (exclusive)

As the CDC continues to determine whether mpox cases originating in central Africa have entered the U.S., the agency has reiterated its standing recommendation that those at higher risk should get vaccinated. This group includes gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men , as well as transgender or nonbinary people. The CDC advises that completing the two-dose regimen of the Jynneos vaccine is crucial for effectively preventing the spread of mpox, regardless of the strain. Only about 25 percent of those at risk have completed the recommended two doses.

Addressing the effectiveness of the Jynneos vaccine, McQuiston was confident in its efficacy. “We do expect it to be effective against both clades,” she said. “The vaccine was approved to protect against mpox regardless of clade, and we saw it performed very well against the Clade II variant that circulated around the world.” While field data from the DRC suggests that vaccinated healthcare workers were protected from Clade I mpox, McQuiston emphasized the need for further study, particularly as the vaccine is more widely administered in affected regions.

Beyond vaccination, McQuiston highlighted the critical role of behavior change in controlling the spread of mpox, especially within at-risk communities. "We saw during the Clade II outbreak that behavioral change in the LGBTQ communities contributed more to the outbreak stopping than the vaccine did, at least initially," she noted. "Understanding how the virus spreads and making informed decisions to protect oneself and loved ones is key." She also provided practical advice on how people can protect themselves from mpox, emphasizing the importance of avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with individuals showing symptoms of the virus. "Skin-to-skin contact is definitely a way this virus can spread, so wherever skin touches, there's a risk," McQuiston explained. She advised those in high-risk communities to be cautious during intimate encounters and to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms consistent with mpox.

McQuiston also addressed the question of who remains most at risk. While mpox does not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation, she acknowledged that sexual contact is a significant transmission route. “In the DRC, we have seen this virus spread sexually between gay, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men, but also through heterosexual contact and from female sex workers to their clients,” she explained. McQuiston emphasized that while these transmission networks may differ culturally, the risk remains significant for those involved in close or intimate contact.

“In the U.S., we do believe that gay and bisexual men, transgender people, and their contacts might be at increased risk for sexual spread of the virus just based on sexual networking,” she added. “But we want to ensure that everyone is aware and prepared, and if our information changes, we will update our messaging accordingly.”

Gay New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres took to X (formerly Twitter ) following the WHO’s declaration to warn of the threat mpox poses to Americans.

“Today, the [WHO] declared the Mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency. In June, [Rep. Mark Pocan] and I wrote to [President Biden] and [HHS] inquiring about the actions being taken in response to the recent resurgence of Mpox because we were afraid of just this scenario. Unfortunately, we are still waiting to get solid answers,” Torres posted. He added, “Today’s news underscores the fact that we must act with urgency and proactively protect our communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, from Mpox before it is too late.”

Related: Gay members of Congress worried about mpox outbreak ask for data in letter to Joe Biden (exclusive)

A spokesperson for Torres told The Advocate that the congressman had not received a response to the letter he and Pocan sent to Biden earlier this year, in which they raised concerns about the federal government’s preparedness and response to the mpox resurgence.

Brian Hujdich, executive director of the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health, praised the CDC for its proactive stance. “We commend the CDC for its recent health alert urging U.S. clinicians to be watchful for mpox cases in people who have recently traveled to central Africa, where the strain of mpox is most virulent.,” Hujdich said in a statement to The Advocate.

In addition to domestic preparedness efforts, the U.S. government has actively supported international responses to Central and Eastern Africa outbreaks. According to HHS, the United States has allocated $17 million in additional funding over the past few months to bolster Clade I mpox preparedness and response in the region. The agency noted that this funding has been directed toward enhancing surveillance, risk communication, and community engagement and providing essential laboratory supplies, diagnostics, and clinical services.



As part of these global health initiatives, the U.S. is donating 50,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to the DRC to aid in the vaccination campaign. The agency said that HHS is also working with WHO and other international partners to encourage further vaccine donations and address challenges related to vaccine distribution in affected areas.