Health

Russia is in denial about mpox because of homophobic 'traditional values'

LGBT Russia rainbow flag pride march sign Anna Popova Federal State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation
Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock; Maksim Konstantinov/Shutterstock

Right: Anna Popova

Anna Popova, the head of a Russian consumer protection agency, claimed the country is at no risk, implying it's because of the crackdown on LGBTQ+ people.

trudestress

A Russian consumer protection official claims mpox won’t be a problem for the country because of its “traditional values” — that is, its hostility to LGBTQ+ people.

“Considering the specifics of how mpox is spread, I am absolutely sure that in Russia with its traditional values this disease, which is an epidemic disease, is not something we need to be afraid of,” Anna Popova, head of consumer watchdog agency Rospotrebnadzor, said in a video posted Monday on Russian Telegram channel Shot, as translated by Politico.

During the outbreak that began in 2022, mpox has been most commonly transmitted through sexual contact between gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. That doesn’t mean other people are invulnerable to it.

The World Health Organization last week declared that mpox is once again a global health emergency, due to an outbreak of a severe strain, Clade I, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries in Africa. However, no cases of Clade I have been reported in the U.S., and the risk is very low here, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS continues to recommend that those who are at high risk be vaccinated.

In declaring the emergency, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.” But Russian officials seem to think there’s no threat.

“Russia is taking all necessary measures to detect the infection ahead of time and systematically. … The situation is under constant control, there is no threat of the disease spreading in Russia,” Rospotrebnadzor announced last week.

In the video, Popova said there have been three cases of mpox overall in Russia. “For Russia this does not present a danger. … We’re not expecting it to spread, it won’t happen.”

Russia’s anti-LGBTQ+ measures include the “gay propaganda” law enacted in 2013, banning LGBTQ+ content in any venue accessible to minors. In 2022, it extended the ban to adults. Last year, the Russian Supreme Court granted a request from the country’s Ministry of Justice to label the “international LGBT social movement” as “extremist” and ban LGBTQ+ activism in the nation. The nation has outlawed gender-affirming surgery, and President Vladimir Putin has called the acceptance of transgender people a “crime against humanity.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
