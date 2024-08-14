World Health Organization again declares mpox a global health emergency amid rising case threat

A virus that spread in communities, including in the United States, in 2022 is back. The World Health Organization has escalated the status of mpox , previously known as monkeypox, to a global health emergency following significant increases in cases and fatalities across several African countries, the Associated Press reports . Earlier this week, the AP reported that the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already declared the virus a public health emergency within the continent, where the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been particularly hard-hit.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the situation, noting the rapid spread of a new virus variant, which has complicated detection and treatment efforts. “This is a matter of global concern. The potential for the virus to spread beyond Africa and pose a broader international threat is highly concerning,” Tedros said, according to the AP.

This new variant of mpox, which has emerged in the Congo, is particularly troubling because of its higher transmissibility and subtler symptoms. Unlike previous outbreaks where the virus caused visible chest, hands, and feet lesions, this strain results in milder symptoms and lesions primarily on the genitals, making the virus more difficult to detect and increasing the risk of further transmission.

In June, The Advocate highlighted concerns from U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres of New York and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin regarding the federal government’s preparedness for a potential escalation of the mpox outbreak. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the lawmakers urged for transparency and detailed plans to combat the resurgence of the virus, especially given the threat posed by a more virulent strain identified in the Congo. They emphasized the necessity of a strategic and coordinated response to prevent another public health crisis.

This spring, the U.S. Government Accountability Office criticized the federal government’s handling of the 2022 mpox outbreak. The report outlined significant deficiencies in communication, coordination, and outreach, particularly to vulnerable communities. It highlighted that these systemic failures could hinder the response to future health emergencies, including the current mpox resurgence.

The WHO’s emergency declaration is intended to spur international action and mobilize resources to control the spread of the virus. However, according to the AP, responses from the global community have been inconsistent, with some countries moving swiftly to address the threat while others have lagged.

To address the ongoing outbreak, The Advocate reported in April that the Jynneos vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic, was made commercially available across the United States ahead of June’s Pride Month. This move was part of an effort to curtail the virus’s spread, particularly during events where the LGBTQ + community gathers, as these have historically been linked to increased transmission rates. The vaccine, which had previously been difficult to access, is now available at local pharmacies, with insurance covering the cost and support available for the underinsured.

Despite these efforts, the WHO’s emergency declaration underscores the urgent need for a global response. While Western countries have largely managed to control the spread of mpox with the help of vaccines, many African countries face severe shortages, putting their populations at greater risk.