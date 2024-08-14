Scroll To Top
Health

World Health Organization again declares mpox a global health emergency amid rising case threat

mpox emergency gloved hand holding blood tube vaccine bottles in background
Shutterstock Creative

The threat of a virus that causes painful lesions is back.

Cwnewser

A virus that spread in communities, including in the United States, in 2022 is back. The World Health Organization has escalated the status of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, to a global health emergency following significant increases in cases and fatalities across several African countries, the Associated Press reports. Earlier this week, the AP reported that the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already declared the virus a public health emergency within the continent, where the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been particularly hard-hit.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the situation, noting the rapid spread of a new virus variant, which has complicated detection and treatment efforts. “This is a matter of global concern. The potential for the virus to spread beyond Africa and pose a broader international threat is highly concerning,” Tedros said, according to the AP.

This new variant of mpox, which has emerged in the Congo, is particularly troubling because of its higher transmissibility and subtler symptoms. Unlike previous outbreaks where the virus caused visible chest, hands, and feet lesions, this strain results in milder symptoms and lesions primarily on the genitals, making the virus more difficult to detect and increasing the risk of further transmission.

In June, The Advocate highlighted concerns from U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres of New York and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin regarding the federal government’s preparedness for a potential escalation of the mpox outbreak. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the lawmakers urged for transparency and detailed plans to combat the resurgence of the virus, especially given the threat posed by a more virulent strain identified in the Congo. They emphasized the necessity of a strategic and coordinated response to prevent another public health crisis.

This spring, the U.S. Government Accountability Office criticized the federal government’s handling of the 2022 mpox outbreak. The report outlined significant deficiencies in communication, coordination, and outreach, particularly to vulnerable communities. It highlighted that these systemic failures could hinder the response to future health emergencies, including the current mpox resurgence.

The WHO’s emergency declaration is intended to spur international action and mobilize resources to control the spread of the virus. However, according to the AP, responses from the global community have been inconsistent, with some countries moving swiftly to address the threat while others have lagged.

To address the ongoing outbreak, The Advocate reported in April that the Jynneos vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic, was made commercially available across the United States ahead of June’s Pride Month. This move was part of an effort to curtail the virus’s spread, particularly during events where the LGBTQ+ community gathers, as these have historically been linked to increased transmission rates. The vaccine, which had previously been difficult to access, is now available at local pharmacies, with insurance covering the cost and support available for the underinsured.

Despite these efforts, the WHO’s emergency declaration underscores the urgent need for a global response. While Western countries have largely managed to control the spread of mpox with the help of vaccines, many African countries face severe shortages, putting their populations at greater risk.

From Your Site Articles
HealthYahoo FeedNewsMonkeypox
gay sexhealthlgbtqmpoxworld health organization
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio