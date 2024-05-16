Scroll To Top
Health

CDC warns of new mpox outbreak, urges vaccination

CDC Warns New Monkeypox Outbreak
Shutterstock

People at high risk, including gay and bisexual men, should get vaccinated, the agency advises.

trudestress

With a severe version of mpox breaking out in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that it could spread and that people at risk should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

High-risk populations include men who have sex with men, although anyone can contract the disease, which is largely spread by skin-to-skin contact — sexual relations, for instance, but also in crowds at outdoor festivals. Thousands of gay and bisexual men developed mpox in a 2022 outbreak. People with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV, are at high risk for serious cases and death.

“There are two main types of mpox: Clade I, the type that is dominant in Congo, and Clade II, a version of which caused the 2022 global outbreak,” The New York Times reports. Clade I is deadlier than Clade II, the Times notes, explaining that “a clade is a genetically and clinically distinct group of viruses.”

No Clade I cases have been documented outside of Congo yet, but a global spread is possible, as the 2022 outbreak that affected Europe and North America originated in Nigeria.

“This is a very important example of how an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere, and why we need to continue to improve disease surveillance globally,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the Times.

Many of the cases in Congo were among sex workers, both male and female, and their clients, plus men who have sex with men, according to the CDC. The symptoms of mpox infection include fever, severe headache, back pain, a rash, and sometimes sores at the infection site.

There were about 30,000 cases of mpox in the U.S. in 2022 but only 1,700 last year, thanks to vaccines and changes in behavior, the CDC reports. However, only 23 percent of at-risk Americans have gotten both necessary doses of the Jynneos vaccine against mpox, so CDC scientists are urging all those at risk to be vaccinated. The vaccine is now available at pharmacies in the U.S., making it easier to access than previously.

A recent Government Accountability Office report found serious flaws in the federal government’s response to the 2022 outbreak. The Department of Health and Human Services’ internal communication was poor, hampering coordination of efforts to fight mpox, according to the report. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, a gay man, has introduced legislation to improve communication within federal agencies and messaging to at-risk populations.

“The federal government and HHS were catastrophically unprepared for the mpox outbreak,” Torres told The Advocatein April.

From Your Site Articles
HealthYahoo Feed
centers for disease control and preventionmpoxritchie torresvaccinationsafricademocratic republic of congohealth and human servicesnigeriasexually transmitted infections
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio