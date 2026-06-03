Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Families fight the Trump administration's effort to obtain their children’s private medical records

Patients and parents say federal demands for records from NYU Langone and Stanford Medicine threaten privacy, safety, and access to gender-affirming care.

Two images of hospital signs appear side by side. On the left, a purple sign outside a glass building reads "NYU Langone Health." On the right, a gray sign on a tan, concrete building reads "Stanford Health Care."
Health facilities operated by NYU Langone (left) and Stanford Medicine (right).
Noam Galai/Getty Images (left) and Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images (right)

As the Trump administration seeks exhaustive and unprecedented access to transgender youth medical records, families are taking to court to fight back.

Families in New York and California recently sued to block major hospital systems from complying with federal criminal subpoenas ordering the release of medical information around gender-affirming care for trans minors. Two separate lawsuits name NYU Langone Health in New York and Stanford Medicine Children’s Hospital in California as plaintiffs.

Both hospitals were subpoenaed last month by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Prosecutors are seeking staggering amounts of patient data, generally protected by health privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). That includes patient forms, treatment histories, and internal hospital communications.

Related: Trump's DOJ subpoenas doctors and medical clinics that care for transgender youth

In New York, three trans youth and two trans adults who received gender-affirming care at NYU Langone filed a class-action lawsuit on Monday to block the release of their medical records. In California, six families with children in Stanford’s gender-affirming care program sued the hospital to block it from releasing their records last week.

The subpoenas met nationwide blowback from families and LGBTQ+ advocates worried about patient privacy and gender-affirming care access, especially for trans youth. The subpoenas gave the hospitals until June 10 to comply, but hospitals have widely been silent on how they plan to respond.

Related: Trump-appointed judge says DOJ ‘proven unworthy’ of trust in blistering trans care case ruling

Neither NYU Langone nor Stanford Medicine returned The Advocate's email requests for comment regarding their responses to the lawsuit and whether they plan to comply with the subpoenas.

Both hospitals are among the many across the United States that have halted their gender-affirming care programs for trans youth amid hostilities from President Donald Trump and the federal government.

In December, the Trump administration threatened to revoke federal funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to youth. Although a court has already ruled the administration cannot do so, it has had a chilling effect on providers nationwide.

NYU Langone stopped its youth gender-affirming care program in February and has not responded to multiple requests from The Advocate for comment on the program's future. Stanford Medicine paused its program last June, before the Trump administration had issued the threat.

The lawsuits say that the Trump administration has placed patient privacy and medical access at risk.

Related: California families sue to stop Trump DOJ from obtaining trans kids’ records via Texas grand jury

“Plaintiffs feel that the true purpose of threatening disclosure is to intimidate patients out of pursuing gender-affirming medical care, making it harder for them to access the care that they need,” reads the New York lawsuit. “These fears have caused distress and anxiety such that they have affected their ability to concentrate in school or work and led to loss of sleep.”

New York has enacted “shield laws” that prohibit state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations into gender-affirming health care, and HIPAA also imposes procedural requirements before hospitals can hand over patient records in response to subpoenas.

Multiple similar efforts to obtain medical records have been struck down by courts throughout Trump’s second term. Still, HIPAA does not necessarily prevent the release of medical records if a subpoena is deemed legal. Plaintiffs in both cases say the release of their medical information could spur risks to patients’ safety and well-being.

“The subpoenas represent a gross overreach of governmental power, founded on an improper purpose to ‘end’ gender-affirming medical care and cast transgender persons into the shadows,” reads the New York lawsuit.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A trans flag is drawn in chalk on a wall at Wellesley College, located in Wellesley, Mass.
Education

10 of the most queer-friendly colleges for students seeking a rural campus experience

Here's a list of welcoming schools stretching from the agrarian Midwest to coastal New England.

bill cassidy
National

Senators clash over whether parents or politicians should decide on trans youth care

A contentious hearing exposed deep divisions over parental rights, medical autonomy, and the future of gender-affirming care for minors.

An American flag waves in front of a building decorated with multiple rainbow Pride flags
Politics

New poll shows support for LGBTQ+ rights continues to drop in the U.S.

A Gallup poll showed only 5% of Republicans say that gender transition is morally acceptable.

pride flag and us flag at stonewall national monument
Culture

Why Stonewall’s Pride flag mattered enough to sue Trump — and win

A new Lambda Legal film series tells the story behind the successful lawsuit against the Trump administration that restored the Pride flag to the Stonewall National Monument.

More For You

Wisconsin families demand hospitals resume trans youth care after federal court ruling

Office buildings sit on the edge of a lake.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison campus, including UW Health buildings (bottom left).

Av9/Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0
LGBTQ+ advocates in Wisconsin are calling on two major hospitals to resume gender-affirming care for youth, arguing that providers are now protected by a federal court ruling blocking the Trump administration’s policy. Keep Reading →

Colorado Supreme Court says Children’s Hospital must resume gender-affirming care for minors

teenage girl looking in a mirror
Halfpoint/Shutterstock
The Colorado Supreme Court has ordered the Children’s Hospital Colorado to resume gender-affirming care for minor patients. A 5-3 ruling came after the hospital stopped care amid funding threats that stepped up after President Donald Trump’s return to power. Keep Reading →

Trump DOJ forces major Texas children’s hospital to stop trans care & open ‘detransition’ clinic

acting attorney general todd blanche speaks at press conference

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks at a press conference at the Department of Justice on May 04, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
One of the country’s premier pediatric hospitals is agreeing not only to abandon transgender youth care, but to help construct a new medical framework around the idea that transition itself is harmful. Keep Reading →

New Yorkers urge noncompliance with DOJ’s criminal subpoenas for NYU Langone’s trans medical records

Several people stand along a staircase outside a tall government building. They stand around a pair of microphones holding signs that read "Respect Patients. Protect Providers." and "Gender-affirming care is lifesaving healthcare."

New York City elected officials and LGBTQ+ organizers gather outside the city courthouse Wednesday in opposition to a recent subpoena seeking medical records from trans youth served at a local hospital.

Jack Walker/The Advocate
Elected officials and LGBTQ+ organizers gathered near New York City Hall on Wednesday morning, urging a major hospital system to reject what advocates described as an illegal subpoena seeking medical records for transgender youth. Keep Reading →

Trump administration seeks transgender patient records from NYU Langone

A circular silver sign on a large silver pedestal reads "NYU Langone Health Orthopedic Hospital." It is placed outside of a building on a city street.

A sign outside of an NYU Langone orthopedic center in Manhattan.

Jack Walker/The Advocate
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Texas has issued a subpoena for the medical records of trans youth who received gender-affirming care from NYU Langone Health, a New York-based hospital system, since 2020. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved