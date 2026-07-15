Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Pentagon said transgender hormone care costs too much. Now Pete Hegseth wants testosterone boosts

The Pentagon is launching a testosterone screening and treatment program after arguing in court that gender-affirming care imposed unacceptable costs.

pete hegseth
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2026.
SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon is preparing to test service members for low testosterone and offer replacement therapy when military doctors recommend it, expanding access to the same class of hormone treatment the Trump administration has cited as an unnecessary expense when provided to transgender troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the initiative Wednesday in a video titled “The High-T Department of War,” presenting hormone therapy as an investment in military readiness, physical strength and long-term health.

Related: Pete Hegseth mandates that all military service members watch his fratty Virginia speech to generals

“We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation,” Hegseth said.

Under the program, service members age 30 and older will receive annual testosterone testing as part of their periodic health assessments. Younger troops may request testing. Those diagnosed with a deficiency may voluntarily receive testosterone replacement therapy if it is recommended by a medical provider, he said.

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement,” Hegseth claimed. “It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.”

The Pentagon has not said how much the program will cost or what testosterone levels will qualify as deficient. What is already clear is the administration’s starkly different treatment of hormone therapy depending on who receives it.

For service members presumed to be cisgender, testosterone is now being promoted as evidence-based care that may enhance resilience, longevity and combat readiness. For transgender service members, hormone therapy has been portrayed as costly, disruptive and incompatible with military service.

The cost argument

The Trump administration has repeatedly invoked medical costs while defending its decision to remove transgender people from the armed forces and restrict their access to gender-affirming care.

In court, the government cited more than $52 million in military spending on care associated with gender dysphoria between 2015 and 2024. The figure covered nearly a decade of treatment across the entire active duty force and included more than hormone prescriptions alone.

That amounts to an average of about $5.2 million each year, which is a vanishingly small share of a military budget measured in hundreds of billions of dollars.

The administration nevertheless offered the figure as part of its argument that allowing transgender people to serve created an unnecessary financial burden.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes rejected that reasoning in March 2025 while blocking the administration’s policy in Talbott v. Trump. She noted that the military had spent roughly $41 million on Viagra in 2023 alone, several times the average annual amount spent on transgender health care.

The Advocate previously reported that Reyes described the cost of transgender care as so small in relation to total military spending that it was “not even a rounding error.”

Hegseth’s new program makes the contradiction harder to avoid.

Hormones, but only for some

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and a prominent supporter of transgender rights, called attention to that disparity during a congressional hearing Wednesday.

“Just an hour ago, the Secretary of Forever Wars, Pete Hegseth, said that they are going to provide hormone therapy for male service members who don’t have enough testosterone,” Jayapal said. “This, by the way, is gender affirming care.”

Related: Trump Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth enacts harshest anti-trans military policies yet

Doctors routinely prescribe hormones to help patients develop or maintain physical characteristics associated with their sex or gender. For a cisgender man with clinically low testosterone, the treatment may restore muscle mass, energy, sexual function or other characteristics associated with male physiology. For a transgender man, testosterone may produce many of the same physical changes.

The medication does not become more expensive, more dangerous, or less medically legitimate because the patient is transgender. What changes is the administration’s judgment about whose body should be affirmed.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

harmeet dhilon
National

Trump DOJ backs private insurance company that court found discriminated against trans patients

The Justice Department is urging the 9th Circuit to overturn a ruling that Premera Blue Cross violated the Affordable Care Act.

Man in a suit with a crown superimposed on a historic conference scene.
Politics

Congressman says Daughters of the American Revolution can govern themselves — unless trans women are welcome

The Virginia Republican introduced the bill after the Daughters of the American Revolution voted against banning transgender women from the historic organization.

sarah mcbride
National

Sarah McBride went everywhere in Delaware and heard the same warning at all 57 stops

The congresswoman’s statewide campaign sprint revealed deep anxiety over affordability and the federal government’s broken promises.

Donald Trump's ICE agents killed two more men who were not the targets of their operations
News

Donald Trump's ICE agents killed two more men who were not the targets of their operations

The fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine are the latest incidents of the federal government killing civilians during immigration operations.

More For You

RFK Jr. rolls back rule protecting LGBTQ+ kids in foster care from hostile parents

robert f kennedy jr

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens during a news conference at the at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on June 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump’s administration has formally stripped away federal protections for LGBTQ+ children in foster care, a move that former officials, advocates, and foster youth themselves say will make life harder for young people already facing some of the highest levels of rejection, instability, and trauma in the child welfare system. Keep Reading →

Lindsey Graham’s sister is taking his Senate seat. Who is she?

​Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone

Lindsey Graham; Darline Graham Nordone

Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
The Republican governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, announced on Monday that Lindsey Graham’s sister would take his seat in the U.S. Senate. Keep Reading →

House Democrats’ preferred Arizona candidate draws backlash over anti-LGBTQ+ campaign attacks

arizona state sign

A congressional race in Arizona is getting attention for misleading LGBTQ+ ads.

Shutterstock
A Democratic congressional primary in Arizona has erupted into a fight over LGBTQ+ rights, with outside groups accusing former state Rep. Amish Shah of supporting conversion therapy and state advocates calling the attacks false. Political ads airing in Arizona attack Democrat Shah over a bill they claim would allow conversion therapy in the state. But LGBTQ+ advocates who helped craft the legislation say it did the opposite. Keep Reading →

ICE killed the American Dream

A memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

A person places flowers at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The shooting marks the first fatal use of force by federal immigration officers since the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Another day in America and another person killed by ICE. Today in Maine, a 26-year-old Colombian man who reportedly had work authorization and a young family was on his way to work when he encountered federal agents and was fatally shot. Keep Reading →

Mitch McConnell’s staffers offer peculiar proof of life after Lindsey Graham’s death

person in sen. mitch mcconnell's office

A staff member checks his watch inside Mitch McConnell's office in the Russell Senate Office Building on July 08, 2026, in Washington, DC. McConnell's health has become the subject of speculation.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images
After weeks in the hospital and sparse communication, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office offered what amounted to proof of life for the ailing senator, in a statement commenting on the death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved