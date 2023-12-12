Scroll To Top
Law

Massachusetts Sues Neo-Nazis After They Target Drag Queen Story Hours

Massachusetts Democratic Attorney General Andrea Campbell Sues NSC131 Neo Nazi group
Images: Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald; Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Attorney General Andrea Campbell sues NSC-131, a neo-Nazi group, citing civil rights violations and public safety disruptions at drag queen events and migrant shelters.

In a significant move against extremist activities, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit against the neo-Nazi group Nationalist Social Club, commonly known as NSC-131.

This legal action, as reported byThe Boston Herald, marks a determined effort by the state to combat the group’s alleged violations of state civil rights laws and interference with public safety.

Established in 2019, NSC-131 has been labeled as a neo-Nazi group by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group is accused of engaging in “violent” and “coercive” actions, as described in the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court. These actions reportedly include disrupting drag queen story hours and intimidating hotels sheltering migrants.

The lawsuit targets the organization and two of its leaders, Christopher Hood and Liam McNeil. The complaint cites a series of incidents from July 2022 to January of this year, highlighting the group’s alleged involvement in demonstrations at family-oriented drag queen story hours and hotels housing recently arrived migrants to Massachusetts.

According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, “NSC-131 has engaged in a concerted campaign to target and terrorize people across Massachusetts and interfere with their rights. Our complaint is the first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable for their unlawful actions against members of our community.”

The AG’s office notes events where NSC-131 targeted Drag Queen Story Hours and hotels providing emergency shelter to immigrants. The group announced its intention to “SHUT DOWN DRAG QUEEN STORY HOURS IN THE NEW ENGLAND AREA UNTIL ALL RELATED EVENTS CEASE,” leading to several disturbing incidents, according to the statement. During these events, members of NSC-131 reportedly engaged in threatening, intimidating, and coercive behavior, unlawfully interfering with access to public spaces.

Moreover, the complaint alleges that NSC-131 targeted hotels sheltering immigrants, labeling them as “invaders” and propagating conspiracy theories about “White replacement.” These actions included trespassing, intimidation, and threats toward hotel employees and guests, significantly impacting these shelters’ operations.

The attorney general’s office also highlighted the group’s “patrols” in various neighborhoods and public spaces, during which they trespassed, vandalized, and carried weapons. The agency said these activities violated laws and created a climate of fear and intimidation.

The complaint states that NSC-131 members, identified by their uniforms consisting of khaki pants, black shirts, ski masks, balaclavas, and black hats, have been involved in assaulting members of the public and obstructing access to public library events. In one instance at a library in Taunton, police had to evacuate a performer through a side entrance following a disruption by the group.

This lawsuit follows similar legal challenges against NSC-131 in other New England states, underscoring the regional concern over the group’s activities. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office clarified that their claims are based on “violent and unlawful conduct that is not protected by the First Amendment,” aiming to hold NSC-131 accountable for its actions.

