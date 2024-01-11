This Colorado orchestra is exploring gender identity through classical music

An orchestra in Colorado is taking stories of gender and discovery and interweaving them with "music from the heart and soul."

An upcoming show at The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado is using classical music to start a conversation about gender identity, and further expand its audience to the LGBTQ+ community. By combining music from the Baroque era with poetry from contemporary artists, Kaleidoscope tells stories about identities that may be seen as unconventional through an unconventional medium, CPR Classical reports.

The show features guest poet Hayden Dansky, accompanied by violinist Rafa Prendergast and program co-curator Lindsie Katz. The shows will also include some improvisational elements based on the musicians' rapport with the poet.

Dansky, who is transgender, said that they drew on their own experiences transitioning for Kaleidoscope's material.

“I was thinking about ‘What is the story that we want to tell?’ I don't know who all will be there, but wanting to hit audiences that maybe are transgender or non-binary or queer or questioning,” Dansky told CPR. “But also people who have never thought about gender before and explored these concepts before.”

Artistic director and harpsichordist of the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado, Frank Nowell, added that "even though the music we play is old ... it seems very connected to my world in 2024." The artists hope that the event will connect with diverse audiences, as Nowell told the outlet that the performance is "very accessible, but also it's all about the emotion.”

Kaleidoscope will be performed at the Center for Musical Arts in Lafayette on January 13 and the Kim Robards Dance Venue in Denver on January 14, with adult tickets at $26 and student prices at $12. There is also a community access option of $15, available to "anyone for whom the full price would be a barrier."

