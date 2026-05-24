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Anderson Cooper’s 60 Minutes farewell intensifies scrutiny of Bari Weiss at CBS

Embarrassing reporting mishaps and internal tensions are fueling questions about whether Weiss can maintain her grip on the storied news division.

anderson cooper

Anderson Cooper arrives at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For months, the turmoil surrounding CBS News has simmered behind the scenes, with nervous executives, frustrated producers, sagging ratings, newsroom leaks, and growing whispers that one of America’s most iconic television news divisions is losing its institutional footing.

A series of damaging reports across the media industry has intensified scrutiny of CBS News chief Bari Weiss, the queer, anti-trans former New York Times opinion editor and founder of The Free Press, who was elevated last year to the upper ranks of broadcast leadership despite little traditional television management experience.

The clearest sign yet of the unrest arrived from one of the network’s most recognizable journalists, longtime gay correspondent Anderson Cooper. Cooper announced his departure in February.

During his farewell appearance on 60 Minutes last week, Cooper offered what many inside the industry interpreted as a carefully calibrated warning about the future of the legendary program.

“I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes,” Cooper said, while emphasizing that the show’s “independence” had been “critical.”

Related: Anderson Cooper steps down as '60 Minutes' correspondent after two decades

According to reports from Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter and coverage from multiple outlets, Weiss was furious and blindsided by the remarks, which reportedly aired without her advance knowledge. The moment fueled an already growing perception that CBS News is in the midst of an ideological and institutional identity crisis.

In recent weeks, mounting concern among executives tied to Paramount Global and Skydance leadership about the state of the network under Weiss’ stewardship has emerged, The New Republic reports.

Publicly, Paramount has continued to defend her, insisting that she retains the confidence of the leadership and the incoming owner, David Ellison. Privately, however, media reports suggest discussions have emerged around whether Weiss’ role overseeing core broadcast operations could eventually be reduced.

Related: Who is Bari Weiss, the right-wing anti-trans queer woman being given the keys to CBS News?

The pressure intensified after an embarrassing international reporting fiasco during President Donald Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While rival networks secured access for their top anchors in Beijing, CBS failed to obtain a Chinese visa in time for anchor Tony Dokoupil, forcing him to broadcast from Taiwan instead, more than 1,000 miles away from the summit.

The optics were brutal.

Critics inside the network reportedly described the episode as “very sloppy” and “possibly the dumbest decision in the history of broadcast news,” according to the New York Post. The assignment quickly became fodder for rival media reporters and late-night comedians.

The problems compounded almost immediately. Dokoupil later revealed that the Taipei hotel hosting CBS crews restricted political broadcasts after segments discussing Taiwanese fears of China aired. A veteran cameraman also reportedly suffered a medical emergency during the trip.

Related: Bari Weiss’s CBS newsroom reportedly clashed over how to cover transgender people

Since departing The New York Times in 2020 after publicly criticizing what she described as ideological conformity inside elite journalism, Weiss has become both a hero to critics of progressive media culture and a lightning rod to opponents who see her as advancing an anti-“woke” political agenda under the banner of free expression.

Her arrival at CBS transformed those broader culture war tensions into an internal battle over the future of one of television journalism’s most prestigious institutions.

Supporters argue Weiss is attempting to modernize an aging newsroom at a moment when public trust in traditional media has cratered, and audiences increasingly reject institutional authority. Critics counter that the network is drifting toward a more personality-driven, ideologically reactive model that risks compromising editorial independence.

Those concerns escalated last December amid reports that a planned 60 Minutes segment examining Venezuelan deportees sent to El Salvador’s controversial CECOT prison was shelved or delayed after intervention from Weiss and senior leadership, prompting accusations of editorial interference.

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