Anderson Cooper steps down as '60 Minutes' correspondent after two decades

It's the latest shake-up at CBS News under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

In the latest blow to Bari Weiss's tenure as head of CBS News, famed out journalist Anderson Cooper will be stepping down as a correspondent for the news program after 20 years.

News of his pending departure was earlier reported by Breaker, a media industry newsletter.

Anderson, who still hosts his show on CNN, had regularly contributed to "60 Minutes" in a partnership between the two networks, according to The Guardian.

“Being a correspondent at ’60 Minutes’ has been one of the highlights of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business,” Cooper said in a statement, Variety reports. “For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me.”

Cooper extended his deal with CNN last year.

It's the latest hit the lauded show and the cable news network have suffered after Weiss, who has no previous experience in broadcast news, became editor-in-chief of CBS News last year, when CBS's parent company, Paramount Skydance, bought her opinion site The Free Press for $150 million. Weiss, who is also out, has been criticized after pulling a segment on the abuse faced by Venezuelans deported under Donald Trump and has faced questions around editorial independence. Layoffs at CBS News are also reportedly pending.

Variety reports that Cooper had been in talks with CBS about renewing his contract. However, he decided to instead focus on his work at CNN, which not only includes his primetime show, but also a podcast and Sunday program.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
States

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

The bill would have designated restrooms in public buildings according to sex assigned at birth, allowing for fines and lawsuits agains people who use the "wrong" facility.

minnesota renee nicole good community vigil alex pretti
Opinion

When community care became a threat

In Minnesota, staying human was treated as a danger—and innocent lives paid the price.

abbe lowell don lemon tim malone
Crime

Defiant Don Lemon says ‘the process is the punishment’ after lawyers reveal feds took his phone

“I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced,” the gay journalist said.

don lemon with his husband and attorneys
Crime

Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

The Trump Justice Department is testing whether courts will find that journalism is a crime.

These LGBTQ+ married couples aren’t afraid to show their love

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry.

Shutterstock Creative
As conservatives push to overturn marriage equality, LGBTQ+ couples are uniting to show that their love is stronger. Keep Reading →

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

MS NOW hosts leak their group chat conversation about politics & culture in new ‘Clock It’ podcast

symone sanders townsend and eugene daniels

MS NOW's new podcast 'Clock It' features Symone Sanders Townsend and Eugene Daniels.

MS NOW
Symone Sanders Townsend and Eugene Daniels spend their days immersed in politics on television. But the conversations that led them to launch a new podcast, they said, were already happening off camera, by text, on FaceTime, and in the moments after their shows ended. Keep Reading →

New Yorkers rally in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community after Trump ordered Stonewall Pride flag removed

protest at the stonewall national monument

Stonewall Inn owner Stacy Lentz speaks during a protest in front of the Stonewall Monument in Manhattan in New York, on February 10, 2026, after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the removal of a Pride flag at the site.

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images
By the time dusk settled over Christopher Park in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood on Tuesday, the narrow triangle of green across from the Stonewall Inn had become a small, loud commons. Rainbow flags were draped over shoulders. Chants rose and fell between the park’s statues. Attendees estimated that 500 to 750 people attended the protest against the National Park Service’s removal of the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument, a memorial dedicated to LGBTQ+ history. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Olympians receive death threats after speaking out against the Trump admin.

​Amber Glenn and Gus Kenworthy

Amber Glenn; Gus Kenworthy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega
Olympians who speak out against Donald Trump or ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are being met with hate comments, harassment, and even death threats — and LGBTQ+ athletes are at the front of it. Keep Reading →
